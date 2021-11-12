4 causes for concern as Jacksonville heads to Indianapolis for a division matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding about as high as a 2-6 team possibly could be. On Sunday, they pulled off their first win in the United States in more than a calendar year and upset one of the league’s best teams, the Buffalo Bills, in the process.

It was a huge win for coach Urban Meyer and his young roster, and now the Jags enter a much more manageable stretch of games. That starts this weekend with a road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who are 4-5 but have been playing much better football as of late, winning three of their last four.

This is the first matchup between the two teams in 2021, and Jacksonville’s Week 1 win over Indianapolis last year was its only victory during the entire season. This is a winnable game this time around, but it certainly won’t come easy. Here are four reasons this game could prove to be a challenge.

A very strong run game

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville’s strength as a defense is stopping the run. It’s allowing just 103.4 yards per game in that regard, which ranks 12th in the league. However, the unit will face one of its toughest tests all season on Sunday as it faces the NFL’s second-leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor is having a fantastic season, and he already has 821 yards on the ground (while averaging 5.9 a carry) to go with eight touchdowns. With the season-ending injury to Titans running back Derrick Henry, Taylor is likely to overtake him and win the rushing title.

The Jaguars allowed a big day to Henry last month, who had 130 yards and three touchdowns in a Titans win, and they could allow a similarly big day to Taylor on Sunday.

One of the league's strongest offensive lines

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Story continues

A major reason Jacksonville was able to hold one of the league’s best offenses to just six points and no touchdowns last week was the play of the pass rush. The Jags had certainly been getting some pressure in prior weeks, but it didn’t translate to real success until the Buffalo game.

The Jags sacked Josh Allen four times and put eight hits on him. That pressure helped force three Buffalo turnovers, and Allen wasn’t able to find much success through the air.

Replicating that performance this weekend will be important, as quarterback Carson Wentz is quietly having a very solid season, completing 63.3% of his passes for 2,198 yards, 17 touchdowns, and three interceptions. And a major reason for that is the play of the offensive line.

The Colts are one of the league’s best teams up front, and though they’ve had some injury issues this season, they’re starting to get back to full health. The best player in the group, guard Quenton Nelson, is questionable after being a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. Tackle Braden Smith is also questionable, and he didn’t practice at all on Wednesday.

If either of those guys is out, it could help Jacksonville replicate a similar performance to last week. But if the line is at full strength, getting to Wentz won’t be easy.

A sturdy run defense

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) and Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) work to bring down New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

While quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had some positive moments as a rookie, the strength of this offense has been the run game. While it’s only averaging 111.5 yards per game, which ranks near the middle of the league, James Robinson is having a very good sophomore season, and the run game has been successful in recent weeks.

Robinson was out for the win against the Bills with a bruised heel, and he’s expected to be back for Sunday’s game. In that contest, he’ll meet up with one of the league’s better run defenses, and something has to give.

The Colts rank just behind the Jags at No. 13 in terms of rushing yards allowed, and considering Robinson may not be quite at 100%, that is certainly a bit concerning. It may take one of Lawrence’s better games to earn a win if Indianapolis can keep Robinson and Carlos Hyde in check.

The Colts' prowess for forcing turnovers

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) reacts after the Colts gave up a late touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Part of what made Jacksonville’s win over Buffalo so impressive was the fact that it forced three turnovers from a team that has the highest turnover differential in football (the Jags, meanwhile, rank second to last). It was an uncharacteristic performance in the best of ways, but now the Jaguars have to face the team that ranks second in turnover differential (+10).

Wentz has done a good job taking care of the football this year, and his defense has helped him out quite a lot. The Colts have 10 interceptions on the year, including two each from cornerback Kenny Moore, linebacker Darius Leonard, and safety Khari Willis.

The team has also forced 10 fumbles on the year, four of which have come from Leonard, and it has recovered every fumble it forced. The Colts have forced twice as many turnovers as they’ve given up, and they could have another big day against Lawrence, whose gunslinging tendencies have made him a bit interception prone as a rookie.

Taking care of the ball will be crucial on Sunday, and the Jags may need to win the turnover battle again if they’re going to have a chance.

1

1