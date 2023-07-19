4 causes of concern for the Bears heading into training camp

After a 2022 season that resulted in the Chicago Bears scraping together three wins, they are primed to take a major leap that could put the NFL on notice this upcoming season.

Fans and media alike are anticipating several key players to be right on the bleeding edge of taking their play to the next level. QB Justin Fields is expected to propel the formerly rudderless offense into a well-refined scoring machine, which can only bode well for other offensive players. Beneficiaries of the QB’s play could be WRs D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney, RB Khalil Herbert, and TE Cole Kmet, among others.

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ squad is looking continue its strong play from the end of the 2022 season and work to complement the offense’s ability to score touchdowns with turnovers on the defensive end. Position groups such as the defensive backs and linebackers have the potential to elevate the Bears’ defense into a unit that opposing offenses will fear going against week in and week out.

While fans have good reason to be optimistic about the Bears as the squad buckles their chinstraps for training camp, the team also has some overt weaknesses that cannot be ignored. Whether it’s the issue of a very shallow defensive front four that has no proven starters or an offensive line that could severely hinder the offense’s ability to move the ball and score points, here are four causes for concern as the Bears prepare for training camp.

Questions marks on the offensive line

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

This is easily the biggest question mark surrounding the team heading into the season, so let’s address it right away. The big guys in the trenches have become a bit of a thorn in the side for Chicago over the last decade, and that pesky thorn has yet to be removed. The Bears have talent at the position; there’s no denying that. Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Braxton Jones, and first-round draft pick Darnell Wright can prove to be a formidable group protecting the QB, but they all have limited – if any – game experience.

The Bears’ young core of lineman just have not taken many snaps as a unit, which can lead to awkwardness and lack of chemistry. This season will be a trial by fire for the road-graders up front and if that road can’t be cleared of defensive hazards, the Bears’ offensive machine may grind to a halt.

Consistent pass rush

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

From one side of the line of scrimmage to the other, the DE and OLB group are much in the same position as the offensive lineman, though the group is in much dire straits in comparison. The Bears have young, unproven players currently slated to rush the passer every Sunday, with only two of those edge rushers, Trevis Gipson and newly signed DeMarcus Walker, totaling at least seven sacks in a season.

While it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that Gipson, Walker, or even Dominique Robinson can become a reliable pass rusher, realistically the group will struggle to pressure quarterbacks throughout the season. The core will need to display a knack for maneuvering past offensive lineman in training camp for fans to change their tune on the matter.

Young players stepping up

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: Roschon Johnson #30 of the Chicago Bears looks on during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Many NFL teams opt to not play their young players because of the old football mantra that veterans get first priority in playing time, regardless of how good a young player can be. The Bears, thankfully, are not of that same mind. Chicago has routinely inserted younger players in positions of need over the last few years, a method that has proven to be fruitful.

The team needs much the same from its young roster this year, as many first and second-year players will be competing for key roles in training camp. Wright, WR Velus Jones Jr., CB Tyrique Stevenson, RB Roschon Johnson – these players and more will be battling for their right to receive playing time every Sunday, and if the last few years is any indicator, they will be integral to the team’s success.

Staying healthy

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 07: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears looks on during OTA’s at Halas Hall on June 07, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775981496 ORIG FILE ID: 1496730621

NFL training camps around the country will be kicking off in just over a week and that means one nasty critter is coming back into season – the injury bug. That little insect seems to spring out of nowhere and latch on to every NFL team as training camp goes on, taking out players for days, weeks – sometimes even months. That’s why it’s all the more important for the Bears to keep injuries at a minimum in their few weeks stay at Halas Hall.

Knock on wood, the team is relatively healthy heading into camp; both Mooney and LB Jack Sanborn recently cleared up their injury concerns. Now the name of the game is maintaining health, which means head coach Matt Eberflus, the individual coaches, and strength and conditioning personnel are going to do everything they can to keep their guys out of harm’s way.

Regardless of any precautions taken, fans are always going to worry that the unthinkable will strike. If everything goes right, however, the Bears will be close to 100% full strength heading into week one of the regular season.

