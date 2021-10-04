4 Cardinals get game balls for play in win over Rams

The Arizona Cardinals got many critical contributions in their 37-20 Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams on the road. As a result, head coach Kliff Kingsbury had four game balls to hand out in the locker room after the game.

Kingsbury called it “a hell of a win.”

Who got the game balls for their play?

RB James Conner

Conner had two rushing touchdowns on the afternoon. It was the second game in a row he had two rushing touchdowns. He had 50 yards on 18 carries.

RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds got a game ball for his 120 rushing yards, including a long of 54. That 54-yard run came when they were pinned back at their own goalline.

He also added four catches for 19 yards.

QB Kyler Murray

Murray had 268 passing yards and two passing touchdowns without turning the ball over. He also added 39 rushing yards.

CB Byron Murphy

Murphy picked off a Matthew Stafford pass in the first quarter. It was the second straight game in which he had an interception and his third pick in two games.

