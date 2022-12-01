4 Cardinals who have exceeded expectations in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals are in the midst of a terrible season with a current record of 4-8. They aren’t going to make the playoffs and are possibly going to go through major organizational change in the front office.

With that in mind, there are still a number of players who have exceeded expectations in 2022 and have been bright spots on the team. They are going to be foundational pieces moving forward for the team to turn things around in the future.

Let’s take a look at some of the positives on this season.

DE Zach Allen

Entering a contract year, Allen is finally developing into an impact player for the Cardinals. He has been a disruptive force next to J.J. Watt on the interior and the two could be so much better if the team had any edge rusher presence.

Allen has 4.5 sacks on the season from his defensive end position and has been consistently disruptive in rush defense. He has also batted down a number of passes.

It’s a welcome development for Allen and the Cardinals, who would both benefit from a contract extension in the offseason. It’s always a bit sweeter when a homegrown player develops as opposed to bringing in free agents.

WR Greg Dortch

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dortch was turning heads in training camp, but received almost no attention from the national media. He quickly made an impact in Week 1, as he was thrust into action with an injury to Rondale Moore.

In the games that Dortch has been called upon, he’s performed very well. He recently had nine receptions for 103 yards against the 49ers, which was his best game of the season.

The Cardinals need to keep Dortch around in 2023. He’s an electric playmaker who can play in the slot, which is very important due to the injury history of Rondale Moore.

It has been a great season for Dortch, who seems to have finally found a home after bouncing around the league in his first few seasons,

LB Zaven Collins

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Collins was subject to a great deal of slander last offseason for failing to make an impact as a first-round rookie ahead of other journeymen inside linebackers down the stretch.

Since then, he’s responded by being one of the best players on the defense. He’s made a number of clutch plays, highlighted by a pick-six against the Seahawks and what should have been a game-changing interception against the Chargers.

Collins has 74 tackles and two sacks on the season, so it’s safe to assume he’ll reach the 100-tackle mark by season’s end. The Cardinals appear to have found their mike linebacker for the foreseeable future.

CB Marco Wilson

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson has quietly been a very good cornerback this season, even more so in recent weeks with the injury to Byron Murphy.

The former fourth-round pick has been a starting outside corner for the entire season after losing the No. 2 cornerback job in training camp to Antonio Hamilton.

Wilson has not allowed more than 50 yards receiving in the past four games, which is a very impressive stat given the number of premier receivers he’s faced.

Between him and Murphy, the Cardinals have an excellent young cornerback duo to build around in the future. For all of the team’s faults, cornerback has not been one of them.

