4 Cardinals out, 6 questionable in Week 11 vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road this Sunday and have wrapped up their week of practice. They released the final injury report of the week and have four players ruled out and another six are questionable for the game, including quarterback Kyler Murray and safety Budda Baker.

The details of the final injury report are below.

Ruled out

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), OL Justin Pugh (calf), LB Tanner Vallejo (knee), RB Jonathan Ward (concussion)

Hopkins misses his third straight game after playing only 15 snaps against the Green Bay Packers. However, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he should be back after the bye week and play against the Chicago Bears.

Pugh missed the entire week of practice again.

Vallejo’s injury means that rookie Zaven Collins will be thrust back into the lineup.

Ward misses another game with the concussion. It is the third straight game he is out.

Questionable to play

S Budda Baker (heel), OL Max Garcia (Achilles), QB Coolt McCoy (pectoral), QB Kyler Murray (ankle), DL Corey Peters (shoulder), S James Wiggins (knee)

Kingsbury said that Baker would play despite the fact he did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Garcia will likely start. However, the question is where. Will he start at right guard as he did before he reaggravated the injury, ahead of Josh Jones, or will he start at left guard for Pugh?

Murray was limited all week in practice and will be a game-time decision. He will have to be able to protect himself from reinjury. McCoy, though, should be good to go. He was limited both Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.

Peters did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but got limited work on Friday, while Wiggins, who missed two games with the knee injury, was limited the last two days of the week after sitting out Wednesday.

Other players without game designation

Eno Benjamin (groin), TE Darrell Daniels (shoulder), DL Michael Dogbe (knee), DL Jordan Phillips (groin)

All four players were full participants on Friday. All four were limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Seahawks game designation

Questionable to play:

S Jamal Adams (groin)

LB Cody Barton (quad)

DE Kerry Hyder (calf)

T Jamarco Jones (back)

CB D.J. Reed (groin, knee)

No one was ruled out. More details are in this post on the Seahawks’ final report.

