4 candidates for Saints offensive coordinator not named Eric Bieniemy

Pieces are already being shuffled around on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, and more changes are on the way. Pete Carmichael Jr. is expected to step down as Saints offensive coordinator, being reassigned to a different role — but it’s unclear who Dennis Allen plans to replace him with. Here are four names to know besides Eric Bieniemy (we’ve already discussed the high-profile Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, and his candidacy for the job, in depth). Let’s get to it:

Joe Brady

Let’s start with an obvious choice. Brady’s history with the Saints is well-known; initially hired to Sean Payton’s coaching staff as an offensive assistant, he made the move to LSU (against Payton’s recommendation) and ended up steering the Tigers to a national title, which got him a big NFL opportunity with the Carolina Panthers. But he was shackled to Matt Rhule’s amateurish operation and got scapegoated late in the 2021 season. Though he’s recently been named quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills, the Saints could offer him a promotion to get him back in New Orleans. He fits the profile as someone familiar with the system and team culture.

John Morton

Unlike the other candidates on this list, Morton has already been linked to the team. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reported that Morton has discussed returning to the Saints in some capacity related to the passing game, possibly as receivers coach. But we shouldn’t rule out a higher-profile move to offensive coordinator. Morton has worked with New Orleans twice before, as an offensive assistant in 2006 and as wide receivers coach in 2015 and 2016. He’s also been a coordinator before with the New York Jets in 2017. And, interestingly, he spent the last four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders as a senior offensive assistant — giving him a lot of insight to Derek Carr if he isn’t going to mesh with Josh McDaniels and goes looking for a way out.

Greg Olson

Not to be confused with retired tight end and frequent Saints antagonist Greg Olsen, Olson worked with Allen before as his offensive coordinator with the Raiders in 2013 and 2014. He later spent a season on Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams staff and returned to the Raiders as Jon Gruden’s offensive coordinator. He’s someone else that Allen has worked with before and, as is the case with Doug Marrone, that comfort may be something the first-year head coach values. Olson’s future with the Raiders under the Josh McDaniels regime hasn’t been made official one way or another, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they part ways, making him available for New Orleans.

Ronald Curry

Curry was reassigned to coach quarterbacks last season after he previously worked with the wide receivers, so he’s got plenty of familiarity with the offense from both perspectives. Maybe that’s prepared him for another step up. Allen hasn’t appeared to be in any great rush to hire a new offensive coordinator, so he must have a plan already in place. And promoting Curry could be a smart move to maintain continuity on offense while bringing in a fresh perspective. If Allen wants to stick an in-house hire, Curry feels like the best candidate. The Saints could also have him and Carmichael switch roles, allowing the longtime assistant to offer his input while Curry takes on greater responsibility.

