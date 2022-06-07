4 burning questions for the Steelers heading into training camp

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 offseason has been the largest single transition of players and staff I’ve seen in decades. For younger fans, they’ve never seen this level of activity from Pittsburgh heading into a season with such urgency. Here are the four burning questions we have for the Steelers heading into training camp.

Does Mason Rudolph have a chance?

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

All the talk about the Steelers quarterback position is centered on Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph still exists. Are the coaches going to give him a fair shot to win the starting job or is this simply an audition for his next job?

What if there isn't another running back on the roster?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve gone on the record saying the Steelers did not do enough to address the running back position this offseason. For all his talent, Najee Harris took a beating last season and he needs help.

How will Cameron Sutton respond to the position battle?

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mark me down as a Cameron Sutton fan. When it became clear Joe Haden wasn’t coming back, I was immediately excited about seeing Sutton in the starting lineup full-time. Then the Steelers went out and signed Levi Wallace and re-signed Ahkello Witherspoon Sutton is an excellent player with experience in this defense. We want to see how he steps up and fights for a spot.

Will we see the influence of Brian Flores on the defense?

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

There is so much the Steelers defense does right. One thing they don’t do right is consistently, and physically stuff the run. Pittsburgh brought in assistant defensive coach Brian Flores to being his hardline, physical approach to the defense to help fix that one glaring flaw.

