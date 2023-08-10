4 burning questions heading into the first Saints preseason game

The New Orleans Saints head into the first preseason game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Officially, the 2023 campaign will be underway.

This will be the first time Derek Carr and many rookies put on a Saints uniform. The preseason will be filled with position battles, such as Alontae Taylor versus Paulson Adebo, and certainly a couple of players will surprise.

It all starts Week 1. Here are some of the biggest questions we’re looking to see answered headed into the Saints- Chiefs preseason matchup:

Does another linebacker stand out?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Barr recently came to town but left without a contract. Don’t let the fact he walked out of the building make you feel comfortable with the position. Allen blatantly stated he’s “looking to see who’s the next off the ball (linebacker) behind Demario and Pete. (He) doesn’t have that answer right now.”

The linebacker corps this year is Demario Davis, Pete Werner, and then a steep drop off. Somebody has to step up for the third linebacker role and in case of injury. D’Marco Jackson, Nick Anderson, Nephi Sewell and Anfernee Orji are among some who have a chance to step up this Sunday.

How many snaps will Trevor Penning play?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Allen announced the starters will play in the first preseason game. Trevor Penning is listed as the starting left tackle, so he is included in that bunch. Just how much will Penning play is the question. One could reasonably see him play longer than the other starters. Penning played barely over 100 snaps last season due to injuries. If this was baseball, he’d still be considered a rookie. We’ll see if last year’s lack of playing time impacts his time in the preseason.

Can offensive skill position depth pieces shine?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara’s suspension and Rashid Shaheed’s groin injury places a greater focus on players behind them. Kamara is guaranteed to miss the first three games of the season. Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller should carry most of the workload, but watch for Kirk Merritt and Ellis Merriweather to compete for the now vacant third running back spot. Shaheed’s injury isn’t supposed to sideline him into the season. If the timeline is extended or the injury is reaggravated, the receiver behind him would be pushed up a spot in the rotation. This would put them in line for a more prominent and active role in the offense.

Is the Payton Turner training camp hype real?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Turner has drawn rave reviews at camp by making a couple of splash plays every day and suiting up for every single practice session, which is a breath of fresh air after injuries and inconsistent play slowed him down to start his career. Here’s his first chance to prove it’s real in a live game situation against an opponent working at full speed. Carl Granderson is the starter at the right end spot opposite Cameron Jordan, but Turner can make that more of a competition by continuing his strong summer.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire