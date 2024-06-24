Advertisement

4 Bucs make CBS Sports' list of NFL's top 100 players for 2024

Pete Prisco at CBS Sports recently put together his list of the top 100 players in the NFL heading into the 2024 season, and four Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the cut.

All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was the first name on the list, coming in at No. 24, quickly followed by safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who earned his first All-Pro nod last season.

Here’s the breakdown from Prisco on the Bucs’ two young stars:

(Wirfs) made a smooth transition from right tackle to left tackle last season, continuing to be a dominant offensive lineman. He wants to be paid like it, too, which is why he missed some offseason work.

This do-it-all safety was recently rewarded with a big long-term deal that will keep him part of the Bucs secondary. (Winfield’s) ability to cover, blitz and play the run makes him a valuable asset to the defense.

It’s a long wait for the other two Bucs on Prisco’s list, as wide receiver Mike Evans takes the No. 88 spot, while linebacker Lavonte David sneaks in at No. 97.

Here’s what Prisco had to say about Tampa Bay’s two elder statesmen:

The Bucs re-signed the veteran receiver in large part because he continues to be a big-play threat in their offense. (Evans) had 13 touchdown catches and averaged 15.9 yards per catch in his 10th season. He’s gone over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his 10 seasons.

At 34, (David) is back with Tampa Bay for another season and will again be counted on to be the leader of the defense. He might not run like he once did, but he can make up for it with his football acumen now.

Prisco included an “honorable mention” section, but that group did not feature any additional names from the Bucs’ roster.

QB Baker Mayfield

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire