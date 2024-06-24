4 Bucs make CBS Sports’ list of NFL’s top 100 players for 2024

Pete Prisco at CBS Sports recently put together his list of the top 100 players in the NFL heading into the 2024 season, and four Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the cut.

All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was the first name on the list, coming in at No. 24, quickly followed by safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who earned his first All-Pro nod last season.

Here’s the breakdown from Prisco on the Bucs’ two young stars:

(Wirfs) made a smooth transition from right tackle to left tackle last season, continuing to be a dominant offensive lineman. He wants to be paid like it, too, which is why he missed some offseason work. This do-it-all safety was recently rewarded with a big long-term deal that will keep him part of the Bucs secondary. (Winfield’s) ability to cover, blitz and play the run makes him a valuable asset to the defense.

It’s a long wait for the other two Bucs on Prisco’s list, as wide receiver Mike Evans takes the No. 88 spot, while linebacker Lavonte David sneaks in at No. 97.

Here’s what Prisco had to say about Tampa Bay’s two elder statesmen:

The Bucs re-signed the veteran receiver in large part because he continues to be a big-play threat in their offense. (Evans) had 13 touchdown catches and averaged 15.9 yards per catch in his 10th season. He’s gone over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his 10 seasons. At 34, (David) is back with Tampa Bay for another season and will again be counted on to be the leader of the defense. He might not run like he once did, but he can make up for it with his football acumen now.

Prisco included an “honorable mention” section, but that group did not feature any additional names from the Bucs’ roster.

To check out Prisco’s full top 100 list at CBS Sports, click here.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

QB Kyle Trask

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

QB John Wolford

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

RB Bucky Irving

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

RB Chase Edmonds

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

RB Sean Tucker

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Jalen McMillan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Rakim Jarrett

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Sterling Shepard

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

TE Payne Durham

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

TE Ko Kieft

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

TE Devin Culp

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OL Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OL Robert Hainsey

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OL Ben Bredeson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OT Brandon Walton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OT Justin Skule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

G Elijah Klein

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Chris Braswell

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Anthony Nelson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Markees Watts

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Will Gholston

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Greg Gaines

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LB SirVocea Dennis

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LB J.J. Russell

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Christian Izien

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Bryce Hall

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Tavierre Thomas

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DB Josh Hayes

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire