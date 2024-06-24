4 Bucs make CBS Sports’ list of NFL’s top 100 players for 2024
Pete Prisco at CBS Sports recently put together his list of the top 100 players in the NFL heading into the 2024 season, and four Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the cut.
All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was the first name on the list, coming in at No. 24, quickly followed by safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who earned his first All-Pro nod last season.
Here’s the breakdown from Prisco on the Bucs’ two young stars:
(Wirfs) made a smooth transition from right tackle to left tackle last season, continuing to be a dominant offensive lineman. He wants to be paid like it, too, which is why he missed some offseason work.
This do-it-all safety was recently rewarded with a big long-term deal that will keep him part of the Bucs secondary. (Winfield’s) ability to cover, blitz and play the run makes him a valuable asset to the defense.
It’s a long wait for the other two Bucs on Prisco’s list, as wide receiver Mike Evans takes the No. 88 spot, while linebacker Lavonte David sneaks in at No. 97.
Here’s what Prisco had to say about Tampa Bay’s two elder statesmen:
The Bucs re-signed the veteran receiver in large part because he continues to be a big-play threat in their offense. (Evans) had 13 touchdown catches and averaged 15.9 yards per catch in his 10th season. He’s gone over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his 10 seasons.
At 34, (David) is back with Tampa Bay for another season and will again be counted on to be the leader of the defense. He might not run like he once did, but he can make up for it with his football acumen now.
Prisco included an “honorable mention” section, but that group did not feature any additional names from the Bucs’ roster.
To check out Prisco’s full top 100 list at CBS Sports, click here.
QB Baker Mayfield
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
QB Kyle Trask
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
QB John Wolford
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Rachaad White
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Bucky Irving
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Chase Edmonds
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Sean Tucker
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
WR Mike Evans
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Chris Godwin
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Trey Palmer
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Jalen McMillan
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Rakim Jarrett
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Sterling Shepard
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
TE Cade Otton
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
TE Payne Durham
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
TE Ko Kieft
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
TE Devin Culp
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
OT Tristan Wirfs
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
G Sua Opeta
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OL Graham Barton
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
G Cody Mauch
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
OT Luke Goedeke
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
OL Robert Hainsey
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
OL Ben Bredeson
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OT Brandon Walton
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OT Justin Skule
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
G Elijah Klein
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Yaya Diaby
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Chris Braswell
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Anthony Nelson
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Markees Watts
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Vita Vea
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Calijah Kancey
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Logan Hall
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Will Gholston
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Greg Gaines
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
LB Lavonte David
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
LB K.J. Britt
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
LB SirVocea Dennis
Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
LB J.J. Russell
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
CB Jamel Dean
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Zyon McCollum
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
CB Christian Izien
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Bryce Hall
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
CB Tavierre Thomas
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
S Jordan Whitehead
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DB Tykee Smith
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DB Josh Hayes
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
K Chase McLaughlin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
P Jake Camarda
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
LS Zach Triner
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery