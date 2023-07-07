4 Browns who could be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2023

The Browns have not had a shortage of Pro Bowlers on their roster despite a subpar record a season ago. All of Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Amari Cooper, Za’Darius Smith, Deshaun Watson, and Jack Conklin have made Pro Bowls at some point in their careers. However, could the likes of wide receiver Elijah Moore join those ranks as he looks for a fresh start?

Moore may not be the only one who could be looking at their first Pro Bowl appearance this season for the Browns. Here are three other players including Moore who could be in-line for their first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2023.

WR Elijah Moore

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

While his production in New York was subpar, leading to a tumultuous ending between the two sides, the film does not lie: wide receiver Elijah Moore was always open. And now as he enters an offensive system where he may just be the second option in the passing game behind Amari Cooper, Moore has a large sum of targets on the horizon.

There is no shortage of ways to get the ball into Moore’s hands, and the Browns have been active in seeking those out through minicamp. Look for Moore to take complete advantage of his fresh start in Cleveland as he continues to develop a rapport with Deshaun Watson.

CB Greg Newsome II

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Newsome II had a dynamite rookie season for the Browns. And then he was asked to play in the nickel full-time and he did not have kind things to say about his experience. However, now he will be back on the outside on a healthy chunk of snaps as the Browns will do more matching inside instead of Newsome being the full-time nickel.

And as he transitions back outside, we should start to see the player that took the field in 2021. The Browns have a talented secondary who should be able to put seatbelts on opposing wide receivers. And Newsome may just be the biggest beneficiary of the change at defensive coordinator.

TE David Njoku

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

David Njoku has lived up to his contract extension one year in thus far. He was on pace for 1,000 yards near the midway point of last season before he suffered a couple of injuries that slowed up his production. When he returned, however, Njoku did not disappoint, especially in the redzone.

Now with the offense looking to spread out the field and get more explosive through the air, their most explosive athlete on the roster should benefit mightily from it. If Njoku produces how I think he will, then his contract will look like a bargain by the end of the season.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah needs to stay healthy this season. However, when he is on the field, there is no doubt he is one of the most explosive linebackers in the NFL with a good feel for coverage. And now with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz at the helm, Owusu-Koramoah could be in for a massive third season.

He has already shown elite flashes but also stretches of subpar play. If Owusu-Koramoah can stabilize at his highs, he has the ceiling as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. A fully healthy season from Owusu-Koramoah could mean a Pro Bowl appearance.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire