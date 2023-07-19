4 make-or-break players for the Bills to watch this season

There are several players around the NFL facing pressure as they head into 2023 training camp in a couple weeks.

Veterans, new additions, and recently drafted players will feel the competition during camp for their roster spot.

The NFL Wire network put together a comprehensive list of a players from each team facing a ‘make-or-break’ season. In a similar light, we started thinking about all the players that are on the Bills

Here are four players we plan to track closely in 2023 that are gearing up for make-or-break seasons:

WR Gabe Davis

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1595″>

Buffalo Bills' WR Gabe Davis. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Gabe Davis was mentioned as Touchdown Wire’s Bills player to watch this season. Last year, the wide receiver did not live up to expectations as the second receiver across from Stefon Diggs, putting up 48 catches, 836 yards, and seven touchdowns.

While GM Brandon Beane pointed to an early-season ankle injury slowing Davis down last year, the wide receiver is setting high expectations for himself as he enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. CBS Sports have also labeled him as the Bills’ X-Factor this season. It’s now or never for Gabe Davis in Buffalo.

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”3200″>

Bills DE A.J. Epenesa (#57) with LB Matt Milano (#58)

Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa (#57). (Jamie Germano – Rochester Democrat and Chronicle).

The talented edge rusher had his best season in a Bills jersey last year with 13 tackles (seven for loss), and 6.5 sacks, providing key depth behind Greg Rousseau. Entering a contract year, he will need to continue to produce, especially with Von Miller potentially out at the start of the season.

It’s unlikely that he reverts back to the production levels he did at the start of his Bills’ career, and with an uptick in snaps he has been given throughout his career we should expect to see a true “breakout” season. The potential contributions of Boogie Basham and other depth options will also factor into Epenesa’s future in Buffalo.

DE Boogie Basham

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1677″>

Bills' defensive end Boogie Basham (#96). Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

Basham will be looking to leapfrog Epenesa on the depth chart and share more snaps on the field during the regular season. Entering his third year, Basham will hope to start strong and keep the momentum throughout the season.

The edge rusher played double the snaps from his first to second season but finished with fewer sacks and struggled to find consistency on the defensive line. There are cap space implications if the Bills front office end his rookie contract early, so the edge rusher has been working with Miller during this offseason to hopefully help him make a bigger impact this year.

CB Kaiir Elam

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1280″>

Bills' CB Kaiir Elam. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The talented cornerback didn’t have the ideal start of the season, finding himself behind sixth rounder Christian Benford for the Bills’ 2022 season opener.

As the season progressed, Elam filled in in well for the injured Dane Jackson, but showed inconsistencies throughout the regular season. The defender impressed when it mattered with an exceptional postseason run. Pro Football Focus have labeled Elam as a ‘breakout‘ candidate this year. He will have plenty of opportunities to solidify the starting spot ahead of other veterans.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire