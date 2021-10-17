4 bold predictions for Steelers vs Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks square off this week in prime time when plenty on the line for both teams. The Seahawks need a win out of their new starting quarterback Geno Smith to show they can hold down the fort until Russell Wilson comes back.

Pittsburgh needs the win to go into the bye week with a .500 record going into the bye week and attempt to keep pace with the rest of the AFC North.

Here are four bold predictions for this week’s game.

The Steelers get a defensive touchdown

Whether it is an interception return or a scoop and score off a fumble, the Steelers defense gets on the scoreboard today. The defense has been a step off all season and has struggled to create turnovers. This week they get back on track with a defensive touchdown.

Najee Harris top 100 rushing yards again

Last week was a breakout performance on the ground for rookie running back Najee Harris. His 122 rushing yards were no fluke and this week he cracks the century mark again.

T.J. Watt gets at least sacks

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt has five sacks on the season despite missing all of one game and part of another with a groin injury. He’s three sacks off the league lead but he will close some ground this week with a minimum of two sacks against Seattle.

Pittsburgh wins by double digits

Pittsburgh’s ego took a hit during its three-game losing streak and got a little bit back last week against the Denver Broncos. But this week is a statement game and the Steelers will get a statement win by 10+ points.

