4 bold predictions for the Steelers in 2021

2021 is going to be a massive season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC North is the most competitive it has been in many years and Pittsburgh is making huge changes to its roster around future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Here are our four bold predictions for the upcoming season.

Steelers win the AFC North

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

No team has won the AFC North more than the Steelers. Their 24 championships stand on top and in 2021, Pittsburgh pushes aside the criticisms as well as loads of talented football teams and wins their 25th title.

Steelers sweep the Browns

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

What the Browns did to the Steelers last season was an embarrassment. This time around the Steelers get their offense right and get their revenge by sweeping the upstart Browns.

Najee Harris is offensive rookie of the year

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

It isn't going to take long for the Steelers to lean heavily on rookie running back Najee Harris. Harris is the back the Steelers have been looking for since Le'Veon Bell left and more. With all the talent around him, Harris should be able to flourish against defenses bracing to stop the pass on the way to offensive rookie of the year.

Chase Claypool top five in catches and yards in the NFL

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Speaking of the Steelers offense, Pittsburgh's passing game, I look for a much more explosive unit this season and this will be due in large part to the play of wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is the true No. 1 receiver on this team and it won't take long for the league to understand that.

