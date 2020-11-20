4 bold predictions for Ravens vs. Titans: Stopping Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season. It’s a matchup that everyone had circled on their calendars when the schedule was announced. Not only is this a rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff tilt but it has far-reaching ramifications for this season’s playoff seeding as well. That makes it perfect fodder for some bold predictions.

As we usually do, the writers here at Ravens Wire looked at the matchup to see what crazy scenarios are legitimately possible. That’s not to say we think these things will absolutely go down on Sunday, but that the odds are probably better than you might think. It’s a fun way to look at the game’s potential extremes as a way of highlighting individual matchups, strengths, and weaknesses for both teams.

This week is big on Titans running back Derrick Henry. Since he was such an integral part of Tennessee beating Baltimore in the playoffs, his name is featured a few times this time around as well. But there are some differing opinions, with some believing he’s in for a near-record day while others believe the Ravens will finally be able to stop him.

Find out what we think could happen with our Ravens vs. Titans bold predictions for Week 11.

Derrick Henry rushes for 250-plus yards

This might not be all that bold when you consider Henry rushed for 195 yards against the Ravens in the playoffs last season. But where Baltimore had a pretty healthy defense entering that game, including Brandon Williams helping clog up the middle, injuries have ravaged the team heading into this game. Both Calais Campbell and Williams are expected to be out this week, taking away the Ravens' two best big run defenders. Tennessee has had their troubles over the last few weeks but if they want to get back to the root of what they do well, they're going to give Henry the ball as early and often as possible. Barring Baltimore completely selling out to stop the run -- something that would open up the secondary, especially with play action -- Henry is in store for a huge game this week. Henry doesn't quite break the NFL record for single-game rushing yards but he enters the conversation. -- Matthew Stevens

Ravens hold Derrick Henry under 50 yards rushing

The Ravens defensive front was bullied by the Patriots in Week 10, which could be seen as a bad omen considering Baltimore’s next opponent. But Don Martindale's charges, stung after a bad week last time out, will come out ready for the scrap against the Titans. It’ll be a close game, but Derrick Henry will be unable to dictate terms as he is held under 50 yards on the ground. -- Neil Dutton

Ravens force 4 turnovers

After a week that ended Baltimore’s streak of games with a turnover, you know this defensive group will be looking to return to their opportunistic ways. With Don Martindale also slighted for getting beat by an underwhelming New England offense, his unit bounces back in a big way, notching interceptions and forcing fumbles that will give the visiting Titans headaches throughout the afternoon. -- Alex Bente

Lamar Jackson throws 4 touchdowns

The Baltimore Ravens have gotten off to a slow start through the air on offense, but against a Titans defense that ranks 26th in passing yards allowed and 28th in passing touchdowns allowed. If there's a week for the passing offense to get back on track, it's against Tennessee. -- Kevin Oestreicher

