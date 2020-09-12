4 bold predictions for Eagles vs. Washington in Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles are just hours away from facing the Washington Football Team in a critical season opener for both teams. There’s star power on both sides of the ball and that usually translates into some monster performances on national television.

With the Eagles having a few guys looking to prove something, here are 4 bold predictions for the huge matchup on Sunday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 17: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws the ball during training camp at NovaCare Complex on August 17, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Yong Kim-Pool/Getty Images)

1. Carson Wentz passes for 300+ yards, 3 touchdowns

Wentz spent the entire offseason listening to pundits takes shots about his injury history, while predicting Jalen Hurts will take his job. The Eagles star quarterback puts the entire league and the NFC East on notice with a monster game in which he goes 27-34 passing for 322 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions in an Eagles romp over Washington.

Photo: Kiel Leggere/Philadelphia Eagles

2. Boston Scott rushes for over 100 yards

The Eagles will need Miles Sanders to be special this season but what they can ill-afford is for Sanders to turn a small soft tissue issue with his hamstring into a situation that keeps the Eagles star running back out several weeks. Look for Scott to pick up the slack and give fans a preview of why the Eagles were so reluctant to bring in a veteran running back,

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) prepares to run a drill next to Lane Johnson (65) and Jason Peters (71) during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Heather Khalifa/Pool Photo via AP)

3. Jason Peters, Lane Johnson hold Washington front to zero sacks on Wentz

The Eagles two bookend tackles join Wentz in putting the NFL on notice with a dominant performance against Chase Young and Washington’s five first-round picks on the defensive line. With the help of Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Matt Pryor, Peters and Johnson keep Wentz clean, healthy and upright during a dominant Week 1 in.

