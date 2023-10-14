4 bold predictions for Bears vs. Vikings

It’s been over a week since the Chicago Bears (1-4) were last on the football field, but the wait is finally over this Sunday when they welcome the Minnesota Vikings (1-4). It’s a division game that will give one team their second victory of the season, while the other will remain at the bottom of the NFL standings.

The Bears might be on the verge of breaking out, so to speak, though. They’re coming off their first win of the season after defeating the Washington Commanders 40-20 thanks to a suddenly potent offense led by quarterback Justin Fields.

The Vikings, meanwhile, have played their opponents close this season but have just one win to show for it. Last week, they fell in a close one to the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 27-20. They lost much more than the game, though, as Justin Jefferson was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after getting hurt in the game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will be without his top target for at least the next four games.

With conditions likely to be wet and rainy at Soldier Field on Sunday, this could be a sloppy game all the way around. But big moments will always happen in an NFL game, no matter what. Here are our bold predictions for Bears vs. Vikings.

1. Justin Fields has another multi-touchdown game

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throwing ball against Chicago Bears defensive end Khalid Kareem (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) ORG XMIT: otkm114

Justin Fields is one of the hottest quarterbacks at the moment and he’s playing with a ton of confidence. Even after 10 days off, that’s not going to waver this week against the Vikings. Fields may not throw four touchdowns for the third game in a row, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to have an efficient game either.

The Vikings have allowed quarterbacks to throw for at least two touchdowns in three of their five games this season. The only time they shut down an opposing passer was Bryce Young two weeks ago. They’re also allowing over 240 yards passing per game. Fields will feel the heat from defensive coordinator Brian Flores, but he’s found ways to beat the blitz as of late. He’ll trust his receivers and get the ball into the end zone at least two times.

2. D'Onta Foreman rushes for 100 yards

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 19: D’Onta Foreman #21 of the Chicago Bears runs the ball during the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775992225 ORIG FILE ID: 1610628932

The Bears running back room is decimated after Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and Travis Homer all left last week’s game against the Commanders with injuries. None of them are able to suit up this week, meaning D’Onta Foreman is making his return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last four weeks. And it’s going to be a triumphant return.

Foreman may have been a healthy scratch due to a numbers game, but he’s more than a capable running back and showed he’s at his best when filling in for a starter. He emerged in 2021 after relieving an injured Derrick Henry with the Tennessee Titans with multiple 100-yard games and tore it up last year with the Carolina Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded away by rushing for over 900 yards. Even if the Vikings are defending the run better as of late, this Bears team is finally hitting its stride in that department, with Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis firmly back in the lineup.

Keep in mind that it’s going to be wet and windy at Soldier Field as well, meaning the Bears will need to lean on the running game. Foreman is going to get solid running lanes up the middle to keep the chains moving.

3. Tyler Scott gets his first touchdown catch

Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) walks on the field during warmups ahead of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) ORG XMIT: OTK

It’s been a slow start for rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott, even over the last two games when the Bears passing attack finally came to life. But the Bears are going to need Scott to step up now that Equanimeous St. Brown is out for the next four games, and the rookie will deliver in his absence.

Scott is coming off his most snaps up to this point after getting in 11 plays against the Commanders. With how the Bears have opened up their vertical passing attack with DJ Moore and, to a lesser extent, Darnell Mooney, opportunities will be there for Scott, who thrived as a big-play threat in college. Especially if Moore begins seeing increased double coverage. Scott will find a way to get behind the defense for a long gain that results in a touchdown. The Bears simply can’t rely on just a couple guys, and Scott will be the surprise star of the game.

4. Kyler Gordon gets a sack in his return to action

Sep 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) after dropping the Green Bay Packers ballcarrier for a loss in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-710511 ORIG FILE ID: 20230910_szo_qt0_0386.JPG

It isn’t confirmed as of this writing, but all signs point to cornerback Kyler Gordon making his return to the lineup after missing the last four games with a broken hand. Gordon was placed on injured reserve and was designated to return to practice this week. He doesn’t carry an injury designation heading into the game, indicating his return should be coming. When it does, head coach Matt Eberflus will get creative with him at the nickel corner position.

Gordon has impressive instincts at the line of scrimmage, which helped earn him the nickname “Spider-Man” this offseason. The Bears have gotten more creative with their blitzes and coverages as of late, and bringing Gordon off a corner blitz makes too much sense not to happen. It happened last week with Greg Stroman Jr., and it paid off in a big way. Gordon will get his first career sack this weekend by bringing down Kirk Cousins.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire