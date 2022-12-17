4 bold predictions for Bears vs. Eagles

After two weeks off, the Chicago Bears finally play a football game this weekend. Unfortunately, it comes against arguably the best team in the league. The Bears (3-10) face off against the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) on the lakefront in a game that could provide a glimpse into the future.

Many believe the Eagles are the perfect roadmap for the Bears. They re-worked their defense over the last couple of seasons and let their young, dynamic quarterback grow in their system while also surrounding him with improved players at the skill positions. The result has been a stellar team led by an MVP candidate. The Bears are hoping they can do the same with their quarterback next season.

Speaking of quarterbacks. the matchup between Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts is on everyone’s mind, but it’s more than just them. Here are four bold predictions for Sunday’s game.

Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts combine for 200 rushing yards

Fields and Hurts possess many of the same skills that make them so dangerous as quarterbacks. Most notably is their ability to make something out of nothing by running or scrambling with the football. Fields leads all quarterbacks with rushing yards and is second in rushing touchdowns. Hurts is third in yards, but first in touchdowns. Simply put, these quarterbacks are going to make plays on the ground this weekend more often than not.

The Bears defense won’t be much of a match for Hurts’ abilities and while the Eagles can stop the run, they’re going to struggle to stop Fields. Especially considering he may look to lean on the run with many of his pass-catching weapons missing. Both players will combine for at least 200 yards on the ground Sunday.

Velus Jones Jr. scores his first TD since October

The Bears wide receiver corps is fairly depleted going into Sunday’s game. Darnell Mooney has been on injured reserve for the last three weeks and now Chase Claypool is out due to a knee injury. The offense will need someone else to step up and at this point in the season, it might as well be Velus Jones Jr.

This won’t be a career game for the 25-year old rookie, but it will be his best performance of the season given the ample opportunity at his feet, even if that’s not saying much. Jones has just 72 yards from scrimmage this season and one touchdown. That could change, however.

Jones will score his first touchdown since Week 5 and will see more looks than ever before. He’s had the bye week to get better integrated into the game and it’s going to pay off in a big way. He’s being thrust back into the lineup and he can’t miss this opportunity.

Cole Kmet gets his first 100-yard receiving game

Seeing as the Bears are down their top two receivers, it means Cole Kmet is primed for a big day. Without Darnell Mooney in their last game, Kmet caught the most passes he’s had this year with six for 72 yards. Kmet was able to get plenty of separation against the Packers defense and continues to improve in his third season.

The Bears are likely going to be down early to the Eagles and will need to open up the passing game to stay in the game. Kmet will be the prime beneficiary of those targets and could have a chance to set a career high in receiving yards. Kmet needs 88 yards to do that, but I believe he gets more and gets the first 100-yard receiving game of his career.

Jaquan Brisker gets his fourth sack of the season

The Bears defense is getting some much-needed help with the return of rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon. Both players missed the last few weeks with concussions, but are back to help shore up the secondary for the final stretch of games. They were both missed, but Brisker especially, given his ability to be a disruptor all over the field. He’ll need to pick up where he left off against this Eagles team and defensive coordinator Alan Williams will have plays dialed up for him.

The Eagles offensive line has been outstanding this year, but they’re not immune to letting up sacks. According to TeamRankings.com, the Eagles have surrendered an average of 2.7 sacks per game over the last three weeks. Brisker, meanwhile, leads the Bears with three sacks on the season and the defense will want to get creative to shut Hurts down. Brisker will find pay dirt once again for his fourth sack of the year.

