4 bold predictions for Bears’ prime-time meeting with Vikings

The Chicago Bears are set to play their second prime-time game in as many weeks when they welcome in the Minnesota Vikings to Soldier Field on Monday night. But the storyline all week has nothing to do with the matchup, but rather COVID-19 and who will actually be available to play when the game begins?

A number of players are out for both teams but the game is still to be played as scheduled with the Bears looking to play spoilers for the playoff-hopeful Vikings. But if we know anything about Minnesota, it’s that you should expect the unexpected when it comes to their games. The Vikings have played in three overtime games already this year and all but one of their games has had a result within one score.

Things could get wild on the lakefront Monday night, which is great if you’re looking for some bold predictions.

The Bears score a defensive or special teams touchdown yet again on MNF

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Did you know the Bears have scored either a defensive or special teams touchdown in each of their last six contests on Monday Night Football? The streak dates back to 2017, which started against the Vikings coincidentally. You can’t mess with a good thing and somehow, someway, this team finds themselves scoring in unusual ways on Monday nights.

Whether it’s a fake punt touchdown from Pat O’Donnell to a scoop and score from Eddie Jackson, look for the Bears to get in the endzone. Perhaps it’s a pick six off of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is known for his struggles in primetime. But the odds-on favorite has to be a Jakeem Grant return touchdown. And speaking of Grant…

Jakeem Grant finds the endzone for a third game in a row

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

It’s not a stretch to say that Grant has been the most productive player on offense for the Bears over the last couple of weeks. The dynamic return specialist has seen is role as a receiver grow each week, partially due to injuries at the position. But Grant has taken the opportunity and ran with it (pun intended).

Story continues

Over his last three games, Grant has 133 yards receiving with two touchdowns. He had six total receiving yards over his first six games with the Bears after being acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. He’s seeing double digit snap counts these last three weeks and Matt Nagy deserves some credit for finding ways to incorporate the talented returner. And that’s an area that Grant has improved in as well.

Grant scored his first punt return touchdown of the season last week (and the first punt return touchdown of the year in the entire NFL). He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now and he’s going to find the endzone once again. Whether it’s on offense or special teams is the real question, however.

Teven Jenkins doesn't allow a sack

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

As Cam Ellis of 670 The Score put it last week, Teven Jenkins had a very relatable first day on the job when it comes to NFL standards. He was thrust into action with very little preparedness after missing the last five months or so following back surgery.

Filling in for an injured Jason Peters, Jenkins committed four penalties and allowed two sacks against the Packers. Now he faces a dangerous Vikings front seven that leads the league in sacks. Cause for concern? Probably. But like I said, weird things happen when the Vikings play and I’m betting on Jenkins to find that mean streak he developed at Oklahoma State to keep Justin Fields off the turf.

Now getting a taste of the NFL speed for the first time, Jenkins is going to be more prepared for his assignments. Sometimes you need to get punched in the mouth before realizing what you need to do to get the job done. Jenkins is a physical tackle and will fare better in his first start.

Robert Quinn gets yet another sack

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

I said I would keep predicting Robert Quinn sacks each game and I’m not going to stop until he does. Quinn keeps raising his level of play each week and notched two more sacks in his last game against the Green Bay Packers. He’s chasing team history now as he’s just three and a half sacks behind Richard Dent’s single-season record of 17.5.

Though he’s still behind the Hall of Fame defensive end, Quinn is now third on the list and is the highest player not named Dent with 14 on the year. He’s had at least one sack in each of the last five games.

It’s going to be a tough task facing the Vikings, who have allowed just 18 sacks on the season, second-fewest in the league. But for someone like Quinn, he’s going to find a way to Cousins. It’s inevitable at this point.

[listicle id=491782]

1

1

1

1