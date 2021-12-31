4 bold predictions for Bears’ final home stand vs. Giants

Though this Sunday’s game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants is the first game of 2022, it’s the final home game for the 2021 season.

Both teams are stumbling towards the finish line of a disappointing season, each finishing with double-digit losses and a myriad of questions heading into the offseason.

But there is still a game to be played that could see an historic moment take place. Here are my bold predictions for Bears vs. Giants on the lakefront.

Robert Quinn breaks Richard Dent's single-season sack record

I’ve picked Robert Quinn to notch a sack in each of my last few bold prediction pieces and I’m definitely not stopping now. Quinn is on the brink of history, needing just one more sack to break Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent’s franchise record of 17.5 sacks in a season.

Quinn has taken a quarterback to the ground in each of his last seven games. Now he likely faces Mike Glennon, who isn’t one to escape pressure inside the pocket with ease, in front of the home crowd. He’s been a huge bright spot in an otherwise dim year and the stage is set for him to etch his name in the team’s record books.

The Bears score their first safety of the year

The Bears are looking to extend a streak that dates back to the 2016 season; record a safety. They have yet to accomplish that feat this season, but the Giants are the perfect opponent to keep the streak alive.

New York’s offense has been abysmal without Daniel Jones in the lineup. Glennon is a statue in the pocket, the Giants running game is sputtering, and the Bears front seven has been making life difficult for quarterbacks. With how well Pat O’Donnell has been punting the ball, I’m expecting a Giants drive that begins in the shadow of their own endzone to end in two points for the Bears.

Cole Kmet catches his first touchdown of the year

Cole Kmet has established himself as one of the top three pass-catching weapons on the Bears this season. He’s second in catches (53) and yards (539), but has yet to cash in with a touchdown. That drought finally changes this week as he finally gets his first score of the season.

The Giants defense isn’t a pushover when it comes to tight end production as they’ve only allowed six scores to players in the position all season long, but Kmet continues to see plenty of targets in the passing game. Whether it’s Andy Dalton or Justin Fields throwing him the ball, I’m betting they have something dialed up for him to get the monkey off his back.

David Montgomery has 50+ yards receiving

Don’t look now, but David Montgomery is finding himself more and more involved in the passing game. We all know of his bruising running style, but the Bears third-year back is averaging 6.5 catches over his last four games. He’s also eclipsed 50 yards receiving in two of those games.

With talented individuals such as James Bradberry and Logan Ryan patrolling the secondary, I can see the Bears leaning on Montgomery yet again for quick passes and dump offs. He’s shown he can gain yards after the catch and can run solid routes out of the backfield. Look for him to once again be targeted early and often, leading to plenty of receiving yards.

