4 Bills position battles to watch in training camp

The Buffalo Bills are looking to get stronger in areas that proved to be thin in their roster last season and have begun to do just that through the NFL Draft and free agency.

With the talent that GM Brandon Beane has brought in, the team has a number of positions at which there will be competition throughout their 2023 campaign.

There are several in particular that will be under the microscope in greater focus in training camp due to how the performance in those groups will impact the starting positions and position rotations.

With that, here are four Bills position battles to watch in training camp:

Receiver

WR Gabe Davis took over WR2 duties last season, and it has been a transition for him in the full-time role. He’ll aim to secure his hold on that position but will have plenty of healthy competition.

One of those in that mix due to his ability to play inside and outside is WR Khalil Shakir, who will be entering his second NFL season.

Shakir has a leg up on the new competition with a year with the team and its offense under his belt, a strong offseason that is generating some buzz, and the trust of QB Josh Allen.

Still, new free agent addition Trent Sherfield has also earned praise from Allen and could turn into a second option behind Stefon Diggs. Fellow free agent Deonte Harty is looking to compete for playing time and has a big upside as well.

TE Dawson Knox projects to continue to be an impact player as a big target alongside WR1 Stefon Diggs, and he’ll now be joined by elite multi-position receiving tight end and first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Dalton Kincaid.

Suffice it to say, when also factoring in the catch-and-run capabilities of hybrid receiving running backs James Cook and Nyheim Hines, there will be plenty of competition for playing time and targets in the passing game.

Secondary

During this offseason, GM Brandon Beane explained Buffalo’s approach towards how they scout players for its secondary, and that they target talent with both corner and safety capabilities and traits who could develop into either position.

As such, between the players that have been added in recent offseasons to the defensive backs group, there is some strong competition brewing.

At the corner, Dane Cook has been a key consistent contributor for the Bills and a favorite of head coach Sean McDermott. What’s more, he’s proven to be a capable starter filling in for Tre White during a year-long recovery from injury, and across from White while 2022 first-round Draft pick Kaiir Elam navigated his first season as a Bill.

While Elam will look to take the next step and assume CB2 duties full-time, Cook can continue to be a key role and rotation player, and behind them, versatile players like Christian Benford will continue to develop.

Benford could do the same with the safety position, where new additions like Taylor Rapp and Zayne Anderson will compete for time behind Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer with players like Damar Hamlin and Dean Marlowe.

The group has become more flush with talent to make it one of the more competitive ones to watch.

Pass Rush

The timeline for when the offensive line edition for the Bills could become competitive is less clear, while the time for competition in the Bills pass rush position group is now.

That makes them the third-position battle to watch in training camp.

In the absence of Von Miller, Buffalo’s pass rush was scrutinized by the end of last season for underperforming and underproducing, as there was no one who really stepped up to fill that void.

In the defensive ends group, Shaq Lawson played well enough to earn a return this year, and Greg Rousseau will lead the pack in a year where he’ll be especially motivated with an extension or new deal looming on the horizon. Behind him is AJ Epenesa and behind them is Boogie Basham.

Enter Leonard Floyd, Von Miller’s Super Bowl champion teammate with the Rams and the Bills surprise late free-agency addition who appears to possibly have been waiting for the team to work out the cap space economically to sign him, considering his stated preference for Buffalo and decline of bigger offers from other clubs. He now joins Rousseau at the top of that group.

Even with such a strong rotation, it will be a competitive one.

If Miller needs any additional time to work his way back on the field from last year’s season-ending knee injury, Leonard also provides coverage at his position that was missing during the 2022 campaign.

In the middle, tackle Ed Oliver will be competing to justify his extension and continue to take the next steps as a pro, and tackle Tim Settle will aim to develop into the type of talent the Bills saw when they signed him to a two-year pact last offseason. Behind them, there will be internal competition for the middle linebacker position vacated by Tremaine Edmunds between Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein, and possibly rookie Dorian Williams.

Time will tell whether a single player will take on starting duties or if multiple players will share the responsibilities, but this position battle is one to watch as it could have greater implications for future roster moves as well.

Middle Linebacker

Time will tell whether a single player will take on starting duties or if multiple players will share the responsibilities, and if turns out the long term answer is not in-house, it could have greater implications for future roster moves as well.

This position battle will be one to watch closely.

