4 Bills players who might go on the trade block before roster cuts

Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, nearly since Day 1, have never been shy about making deals. If there’s a trade to be had, you can bet those two are looking into it.

For the Bills front office, there hasn’t been any trade that’s too big or too small for the team to make.

While we’re still a few weeks away from any roster cuts to get Buffalo down to 53 players, they are looming. And something more profitable than cutting a player? Trading him.

With that, here are four players that might end up on the Bills’ trading block before cuts.

OL Forrest Lamp

Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Forrest Lamp. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Forrest Lamp's name has been very quiet throughout training camp. Even with Cody Ford being brought along slowly and Jon Feliciano injuring his shoulder, there hasn't been a word on Lamp taking meaningful reps. Still, it's early, and offensive line play in the offseason really unfolds during preseason games. If Lamp flashes there and Buffalo does not have a spot for him, he could end up like Wyatt Teller... decent, but no snaps to go around, so why not get a late-round pick for him?

WR Jake Kumerow

Bills receiver Jake Kumerow (Gannett photo)

So far in camp, all reports on Jake Kumerow are good. Instead of being traded, he might land on the Bills' final 53-man roster. However, camp is still early. If someone else comes along that's just as good, or if Kumerow falls off a bit, Buffalo might opt to get something for him while they can. The Packers naturally come to mind because of Aaron Rodgers.

OL Jamil Douglas

Titans offensive tackle Jamil Douglas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Jamil Douglas is a copy-and-paste player from Lamp's description. Douglas has been talked about slightly more, but not by much. But to add on both players, Douglas and Lamp are experienced in the NFL. That would make them appealing to many teams as O-line depth in the league is always sparse. Lamp has 18 career starts, including 16 last year, and Douglas has 11, including 46 total game appearances.

DT Harrison Phillips

Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Harrison Phillips is a fan favorite, but the former third-round pick might be in a tough spot. The Bills are deep all along the defensive line now and there just might not be enough roster spots to go around. If that does happen, Phillips would have the most trade value to the Bills because of his age, cap hit, and his previous play. Had it not been for a knee injury, Phillips could be a staple along Buffalo's defensive line... but perhaps he's not traded and Phillips becomes that anyway. Would be a great story.

