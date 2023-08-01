4 Bills who could be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2023

The Buffalo Bills are a Super Bowl caliber team and have plenty of Pro Bowlers on their roster to match the expectations. Last year, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins, Mitch Morse, and Dawson Knox on the offense as well as defenders Matt Milano and Jordan Poyer were elected to the Pro Bowl.

Defenders Tre’Davious White, and Micah Hyde are currently on the Bills roster and have been elected to the Pro Bowl at some point in their careers. However, there are still some Bills players who have been performing at an elite level but have not been elected.

Here are four Bills players who could be in-line for their first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2023:

DT Ed Oliver

Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver (#91) lines up against the Indianapolis Colts.

DE Greg Rousseau

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1000″>

Breakout year projected for Buffalo Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau

Another defensive lineman picked in the first-round who is a headache for opposing team’s offenses. Defensive end Greg Rousseau had four sacks in his rookie year before doubling down on his performance and compiling eight sacks in 2022 in only 13 games.

With Von Miller back from injury on the opposite side of the field in 2023, Rousseau might face fewer double-teams and combination blocks as as the pass protection will need to decide where to commit personnel too. If Rousseau can get to either the QB or stop the run consistently during the upcoming season, he could be in line for his first Pro Bowl nomination.

RB James Cook

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

James Cook will be serving as an every-down running back for the Bills this upcoming season, taking the lead in both running and backfield passing opportunities. With Nyheim Hines unavailable for the entire season and no current talks of running backs coming to work out with Buffalo, there is every indication that Cook has the opportunity to do what LeSean McCoy did in 2017 and earn a Pro Bowl nomination as Buffalo’s running back.

While the expectation is that his usage will be high, and believe that he has the pass-catching abilities to be a valuable part of the Bills offense, it is still very difficult to earn a nomination as a running back. Generating 1,500 yards of offense as a running back usually gets you a Pro Bowl nod, but doing so is very difficult as injuries are more likely when you have a high-snap count.

Just ask the current AFC Pro Bowl RB starter Nick Chubb, who just broke 1,500 yards after multiple injuries, which prevented him from doing so in previous years.

If Cook delivers as an every-down running back in both yards and touchdowns and can gain valuable yards through catching the ball, all while also avoiding injury… he will likely be a Pro Bowl candidate.

K Tyler Bass

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”660″>

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Should Justin Tucker decide to have an off year/retire/develop a serious case of the yips and Tyler Bass continues to deliver as he has done the last two years, there’s a chance for the Bills kicker.

Bass had a 87 percent conversion rate for field goal attempts and missed only two extra points from 101 attempts, he might get Pro Bowl recognition. However, the Bills offense usually scores when they are in the red zone, which limits Bass’ opportunities to extra points attempts more often than not. He is six years younger than Tucker and will have more opportunities later in his career if it doesn’t happen this year.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire