4 biggest takeaways from Washington’s 20-9 win over the Bengals

Whether we like it or not, this Washington team is doing everything they can to try and win every game that they play in order to win the NFC East. They just might be able to do it, too, considering how bad the rest of the division is.

On Sunday, they were successful in their ventures, knocking off a bad Cincinnati Bengals team that played much of the second half without their franchise QB, Joe Burrow, who was knocked out of the game, and likely the season, with a knee injury that saw him get carted off the field. From there, the game turned and Washington was able to take control and pull away, picking up their third win of the year. It was a crucial win, and one they needed to have in order o stay in the race for the playoffs. Here are our biggest takeaways from the game:

Playoff chances are alive and well

Pronouncing anyone dead in this god-awful division is a losing business. After Washington lost to the Detroit Lions a week ago, falling to 2-7 on the season, we again said that they should hang it up for the season and start focusing on their 2021 draft position, rather than the 2020 postseason. Well, with a win over the Bengals on Sunday, Washington moved to within .5 games of the NFC East division lead, and a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day could give them the outright lead in the division. With only a couple of winnable games left on their schedule, it will be critical that Washington plays near-perfect rest of the season if they are to end their postseason-less streak.

Losing Burrow hurts, but helped Washington turn the tides

You absolutely hate to see any player being carted off the field with what looks like a serious injury, especially when it's someone as captivating and promising as Joe Burrow is. The former No. 1 overall pick went down with a knee injury in the third quarter and was quickly pronounced out for the game, later hinting on Twitter that he was out for the season as well. We speak for everyone in the NFL when we wish all the best to Burrow and hope he has a speedy recovery. With that being said, there is no question that the tides took a massive turn when Burrow went out of the game. The Bengals had been successful on offense all day long, routinely driving the ball down the field with ease and only getting foiled by their own kicker. Knowing that he doesn't have a reliable offensive line, Burrow has gotten so good at making quick reads and getting the ball out of his hands in an instant, rendering the opposing pass-rush unable to do anything. That all changed when he left the game, and Ryan Finley was asked to fill in. Washington's defensive line was able to sack Finley four times while forcing an interception late in the game as well. This can feel like a good win for Washington, but history likely won't show the asterisks that comes with it.

Best pass defense in the NFL? Think again...

A frustrating story throughout this entire 2020 season for Washington has been what the eye-test shows vs. what the stats say. For instance, anyone who has watched this team knows that they have no business being in a race for a playoff spot, yet the stats show that they still have a shot to win the NFC East. Anyone who as watched the games knows that Washington's secondary is often struggling to get the job done and routinely leaving receivers open downfield, but the stats show that they have one of the best pass defenses in the league. Again on Sunday, the stats will show that the Bengals were unable to do much in the passing game, with just one touchdown and 9 points scored on the day, but anyone who tuned into that first half knows how frustrating it was at times. Throughout the first two quarters, Burrow was able to fold his way down the field with complete ease, routinely finding open receivers for 7-12 yard completions that were met with little resistance. Cincinnati didn't have a completion longer than 11 yards, but they didn't need one either. Though he came out in the third quarter, Burrow ended the day completing 22-of-34 passes for 203 yards. If he had been able to finish the game, I have little doubt that he would have been able to win that game for the Bengals. As an NFL fanbase, we often get caught up in the numbers and are routinely surprised by what we see on the field. Thanks to a litany of second-halves where the opposing team is content to run the ball and drain the clock, Washington has gotten a title of 'good pass defense,' but anyone who knows this team knows that isn't completely accurate.

Another one for Antonio Gibson

Each and every Sunday afternoon, I have a brief and pleasant moment where I sit back and show some appreciation for Kyle Smith and the rest of Washington's player personnel department, thrilled that they are so good at finding young talent in the draft. This moment of joy usually comes after rookie RB Antonio Gibson did something good, which he's found a penchant for each and every week, now sitting with 7 touchdowns in his first 10 NFL games. Gibson had another great day on Sunday, with 16 touches for 94 yards and a touchdown. It's been made clear that he is the best RB that Washington has, and someone who they are learning to feed the rock to more and more. If this trend continues, which we all believe it should, he may quickly become one of the best RBs in the NFL, and Washington fans can be happy once again that they found such a steal in the third round of the draft.