4 biggest needs on the Bears roster ahead of training camp

The Chicago Bears are just over a week away from the start of training camp. There will be some new faces on the team, including key pieces in wide receiver DJ Moore, linebackers Tremaine Edmund and T.J. Edwards, and defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

Despite those additions, the Bears still have holes that need to be addressed. General manager Ryan Poles deserves a lot of credit for almost single handily revamping the team this quickly.

The teardown of the Bears doesn’t come with its downfall though, as there are some issues that need to be addressed, and some of those issues could be enough to hold this team back for one more season.

Let’s take a look at the four biggest holes on the Bears’ roster.

Defensive end

The Bears created many holes on defense by tearing the team down. The biggest hole they have is at edge rusher. On both sides of the line, they have lacked a pass rush, and there aren’t many options out there that would fill that hole for the long term. In general, the Bears didn’t have a good pass rush last season, and with no fix and a lack of depth to their ends, it’s hard to expect much of a change from their defensive line. While they could add a veteran ahead of camp, next offseason it needs to be one of their top priorities.

Tight end

Cole Kmet came into his own last season with 50 receptions for 540 yards and seven touchdowns. There was a lack of depth behind him, though. That’s why Chicago went out and signed former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan. Tonyan has struggled the last two seasons, with just two touchdowns in both 2021 and 2022. This just isn’t a strong tight end room with a lot of room for improvement. Expect Chicago to sign or draft a tight end in 2024.

Linebacker

The Bears overhauled their linebacker group in a big way, but they have a lack of depth behind Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn. With Chicago having just 20 sacks in 2022 and a lack of depth at linebacker, this is a cause of concern. Something to be hopeful of is Noah Sewell, the rookie out of Oregon. There is potential that he will be a good depth linebacker, helping fill that hole for the Bears. Still, as of right now, it’s a concern for Chicago.

Cornerback

Chicago has a solid starting cornerback group, and then arguably nothing after that, outside of perhaps Kindle Vildor. It’s very similar to the problem they have with their linebackers — solid starters and then a lack of depth. The issue is, it’s a lack of depth that can’t be hidden against good passing teams. If the Bears struggle to rush the passer and can’t defend the ball in the air, it’s going to be all on their offense to win games, which isn’t a winning formula in the NFL.

