4 biggest changes the Steelers must make this offseason

Despite finishing 9-8 last season and nearly making the playoffs, there is much work to be done for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are the four biggest changes the Steelers have to make this offseason.

Find a new left tackle

The one position on the Steelers roster that is an immediate upgrade this offseason is left tackle. Dan Moore Jr. has had two seasons to get better but it hasn’t happened so whether it is free agency or the draft, Pittsburgh needs to upgrade early and not leave it to chance.

Master the red zone offense

The Steelers offense stalled out in the red zone last season and frankly looked lost. This should be a top priority for the Steelers coaches to scheme up this talented group of skill players to be more effective in the red zone. Ranking 23rd in the NFL in back-to-back seasons is unacceptable and inexcusable.

Get the pass rush back on track

After being the standard in rushing the passer for half a decade, the Steelers fell off in a big way in 2022. Even taking out that T.J. Watt missed seven games, this group should have done much better. There were some roster missteps with the addition of Malik Reed but Pittsburgh has a full offseason now to figure out how to get this group back on top.

Maximize Kenny Pickett's game

If the Steelers are going to take that next step and compete with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, it all starts with the play of Pickett. Not to rush him but even going into his second season, the team has to focus on maximizing his skills and generating more big plays.

