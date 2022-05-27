4 big takeaways from Steelers OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back to work at OTAs and here are the four big takeaways from what has happened so far.

Mitch Trubisky QB1

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The initial “depth chart” based on OTA reps has Mitch Trubisky as the No. 1 quarterback, Mason Rudolph as the No. 2 and rookie Kenny Pickett as the No. 3. The only real surprise here is the incumbent veteran doesn’t come in as the starter to at least start the offseason.

Short yardage offense

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now but the Steelers might be eyeing some short-yardage offense. It was nice to see the offensive line working on drills that could be in line with a good old-fashioned quarterback sneak.

Inside linebackers looking good

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, inside linebacker was a weakness of the defense but the Steelers seem to have turned things around. Devin Bush appears healthy, Myles Jack is in the fold and young reserves Mark Robinson and Buddy Johnson are very good.

George Pickens impressing early

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

It didn’t take long for the length and athleticism of rookie George Pickens to catch everyone’s attention. Pickens is taking full advantage of an absent Diontae Johnson to show everyone why he could end up the steal of the draft.

1

1