4 big takeaways from Steelers LB T.J. Watt’s contract extension

It took long enough but on Thursday the Pittsburgh Steelers made linebacker T.J. Watt the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player with a huge new four-year extension worth $112 million with a league-best $28 million per year and $80 million in guaranteed money. This move is unprecedented by Pittsburgh and a massive investment. Here are our four big takeaways from the news.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is next

One player who watched the Watt situation very closely was safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He is set to be in virtually the same position next offseason. Fitzpatrick will be heading into the final year of his rookie contract, playing on the fifth-year option and looking for a huge raise. The only key difference here is that the Steelers can make a case that while Fitzpatrick is elite, he's in a very crowded group and other extensions will set his market.

Watt's here for a good time, maybe not a long time

Looking at the contract, it's clear one of the hangups was contract length. Four years isn't typical for that first big extension but we don't know if this was something the team wanted or Watt. Either way, this just puts the team in a position to do all of this again one year sooner.

Breaking the mold and you can't put it back together

In doing this deal with Watt, the Steelers broke form from their traditional and somewhat archaic negotiation tactics and philosophy. But what is done is done and there is no putting that toothpaste back in the tube when other elite players want more of their money guaranteed.

Pittsburgh proves why they are the best franchise in the NFL

This entire offseason has been a whirlwind of moves for Pittsburgh, each one looking better than the last. Getting Watt signed before the first game showed not only the team was willing to be flexible in order to secure their best player but they also had Watt's confidence in that he was practicing and preparing to play regardless.

