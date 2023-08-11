4 big takeaways from Patriots’ 20-9 preseason loss vs Texans

The New England Patriots suited up on Thursday night to take on the Houston Texans in the first preseason game of the 2023 regular season.

After a disappointing 2022 season which saw the team miss the playoffs with an 8-9 final record, the Patriots retooled in the offseason, reuniting with an old friend in Bill O’Brien to coordinate the offense. The addition of O’Brien, along with a seemingly stellar rookie class, has given New England promise heading into the season.

Before we continue, just a note that, while the NFL preseason is a great time to see what kind of talent may lie within this roster, it rarely is a true indicator of how players will perform when the games matter.

Here are four big takeaways from the game.

The rookie class is living up to its hype

The Patriots did not make a splash in free agency in the offseason, despite being in heavy talks with wide receiver Deandre Hopkins before the veteran signed with the Tennessee Titans. Between that and a slow trade market, the team’s main additions came in the form of one of the more exciting rookie classes in recent memory.

While first-round pick Christian Gonzalez headlined the rookie class, he made less of an impact on Thursday’s game than his fellow members. The cornerback didn’t get low enough and ended up on the wrong end of a Nico Collins headbutt on Houston’s first play from scrimmage. He settled in later, though, and was taken out of the game before halftime.

Second-round pick Keion White starred throughout the game, racking up three total tackles in his two quarters of production while terrorizing the Texans’ offensive line. White started on the left side of the defensive line but moved to the right side in the second quarter and caused just as much havoc there.

OLB/DE Keion White is a force. 💪Showing he can bull rush with POWER.

💪Lining up on and off the line of scrimmage. (Hand in the dirt and not.)

💪Holding up on the edge against the run (and still fighting back inside to make tackles).

💪Helped generate a fumble recovery. — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) August 10, 2023

Later draft picks also made splashes throughout the game. Seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden flashed his prowess both as a punt returner and in coverage. Rookie punter Bryce Baringer placed two punts within the 20-yard line, sending one of them 62 yards.

While it would have been nice to land a big-name acquisition, either via trade or free agency, the strength of the emerging rookie class could be a significant attribute to this Patriots squad this season.

Malik Cunningham should make the roster, but at what position?

“I don’t know what you can play, but you can play football.”

That’s what Bill Belichick told Julian Edelman over the phone when the receiver was drafted in 2009.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham’s play in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game renewed that idea. Like Edelman, Cunningham is a former college quarterback with the athleticism and skillset to shine on an NFL field. But Edelman immediately transitioned into a wide receiver upon being drafted. In the game, Cunningham proved why he hasn’t done the same.

The undrafted free agent out of the University of Louisville balled out in his lone drive as Patriots signal-caller, going 3-of-4 for 19 passing yards while also tallying 34 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Even his lone completion was remarkable – a 30-plus yard throw on the run that went off the fingertips of wide receiver Tre Nixon.

This was such a great throw by Malik Cunningham. Shoulda been caught. pic.twitter.com/biMtIHS5zd — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) August 11, 2023

But Cunningham still got his moment of glory, putting Houston’s linebackers on skates while dancing into the end zone on this touchdown run.

Malik Cunningham is such a legend. A Legend!! pic.twitter.com/advRAylpSZ — Savage (@SavageSports_) August 11, 2023

Even Patriots beat writers were surprised by just how effective he was at commanding New England’s offense.

MALIK CUNNINGHAM STEPS ON THE FIELD AT QB AND THE PATRIOTS OFFENSE STARTS DOING STUFF. pic.twitter.com/6IoyYuc9NF — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) August 11, 2023

While yes, he played in a preseason fourth quarter against many players who likely won’t make Houston’s final roster, Cunningham’s ability shone brightly. But with a team that already has Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at QBs one and two, respectively, where does Cunningham fit in?

It is not unusual for the Patriots to run with three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Moreover, Cunningham’s ability as a passer could make for a lethal combination with his athleticism, if developed properly.

If anything, what Thursday’s game showed was that maybe Cunningham doesn’t have a true position yet on the Patriots. But what he can do is play football.

Jalen Mills: a return to form

When New England signed Jalen Mills away from the Philadelphia Eagles in the Spring of 2021, he came to the team as a free safety with some experience at cornerback. Utilizing that versatility, Belichick and company gave him the role of outside cornerback while veteran Devin McCourty retained his safety role.

In the first two years of his contract, Mills struggled with consistency at corner, sometimes even drawing the wrath of Patriots fans who longed for a natural player at that position. But with McCourty retiring before the 2023 season, the expectation was that Mills would move back to his more natural position.

If this game is any indication, that move will pay dividends for New England’s defense.

Mills looked as comfortable as ever in the defensive backfield, making multiple big plays both in the secondary and at the line of scrimmage. He also recorded this interception off Houston’s rookie signal-caller C.J. Stroud while playing a robber-like coverage.

#Texans rookie QB CJ Stroud was picked off by Jalen Mills in his first offensive possession. pic.twitter.com/AcP834Fedm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2023

McCourty will very likely be a Patriots Hall of Fame inductee at some point, and filling his shoes perfectly is impossible. But if Mills keeps playing with poise and confidence within his more natural position, the transition between the players may be more seamless than initially thought.

Offensive line woes carry over from last season

Besides wide receiver, the main talking point regarding the Patriots’ offense in the offseason may have been the offensive line. Coming off a disappointing 2022 season, the unit only saw one significant off-season addition in the form of tackle Riley Reiff.

But even that addition had a caveat as Reiff turns 35 this season. Alongside Trent Brown, who had a down year last season, the offensive tackle position seems to be one of great concern for the Patriots faithful.

Moreover, offensive line depth remains a significant issue. Injuries greatly tested it last season, and the team got generally poor results from their reserve players.

If there had been any improvement in the offensive line this offseason, this game did not prove it. While Patriots quarterbacks were only sacked three total times, constant pressure from Houston’s defensive front forced numerous throw-away passes.

The running game suffered the heaviest from the constant pressure. Running backs Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, and J.J. Taylor combined for just 35 yards on 18 rushes, a paltry 1.94 yards per carry. In fact, Cunningham’s 34 rushing yards nearly outpaced the unit altogether.

Whether in the passing game or in the running game, the offensive line will need to improve upon last season’s play if the team is going to improve. Or at least, with a true offensive coordinator calling the plays, the negative effects of poor offensive line play could be better mitigated with quicker, short-yardage play calls.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire