4 big takeaways from Minkah Fitzpatrick’s new contract

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new five-year contract, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Here are our four big takeaways from this signing.

No deal for Diontae Johnson

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

It’s hard to imagine the Steelers doing two big contract extensions in the same offseason so it likely either means wide receiver Diotnae Johnson doesn’t get one, or it isn’t as substantial as he would like.

The investment in the defense had better yield results

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The only thing worse than the Steelers rushing offense last season was the rushing defense. Pittsburgh’s defense was dead last in rushing yards allowed and yards per attempt. Fitzpatrick now needs to play like the best safety in the league, especially against the run.

Back to form in 2022

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

After being named an All-Pro in his first two Steelers in Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick missed the cut in 2021. Fitzpatrick’s tackle numbers were way up in 2021 but he lacked the splash plays of his first two seasons with the Steelers.

What about the offense?

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

As of now, the Steelers have around $20 million in salary cap to spend. Of the money they have spent, $120 million has been on defense to only $65 million on offense Will Pittsburgh make a move to add an offensive game-changer before the start of the season?

1

1