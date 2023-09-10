4 big overreactions from the Steelers loss to the Niners

When a team with so much promise falls absolutely flat, the overreactions are going to come. The Pittsburgh Steelers crumbled against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and were bad almost across the board in the 27-7 loss. here are the four big overreactions we expect to hear this week.

Kenny Pickett stinks

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday was dreadful for Pickett. There’s no getting around it. He didn’t make four good throws. But we need to temper our expectations somewhere between preseason Pickett who was perfect and regular-season Pickett who had everything go wrong.

The Steelers defense is overrated

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers trotter out a half dozen new players in prominent roles on Sunday so let’s assume this group will get better as the season goes on and eventually be on track.

This loss is somehow the coaches fault

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

For all the reasons this team lost on Sunday, the job the coaches did isn’t one of them. Everyone wanted to go crazy when OC Matt Canada called a jet sweep on the second play but the reality is the players got outplayed by the other players.

All is lost for the season

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) at the line of scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. San Francisco won 30-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Drake Jackson (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny.Pickett (8) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) shake hands after their game at Acrisure Stadium. San Francisco won 30-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Trust us, the sky is not falling. The Niners are probably the second-best team in the NFC and easily one of the five best teams in the NFL. There’s no shame in losing to a better team. If this team collapses from here and ends up under .500 then we can say this is the game that started it but we don’t expect that to happen.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire