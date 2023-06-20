4 big name free agent signings that make sense for Patriots

The roster work doesn’t end just because the New England Patriots are smack-dab in the middle of an NFL dead zone. Coach Bill Belichick and company are still trying to fine tune things before training camp starts in late July.

Given the current state of the roster, the Patriots are clearly a team that can use help in a multitude of areas.

They still lack a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver option to help take the top off opposing defenses, and their offensive tackle depth is far less believable these days. Cornerback might also be an issue with starter Jack Jones facing off the field drama.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are three big free agent signings that could help the Patriots heading into the 2023 season:

RB Leonard Fournette

The Patriots might still have a void to fill behind running back Rhamondre Stevenson after releasing James Robinson. That’s where a veteran sledgehammer like Leonard Fournette could come into play.

Sure, Ty Montgomery should work wonders as a change-of-pace and receiving option coming out of the backfield, but things get a bit concerning when it comes to preserving the early-down workhorse.

The only other legitimate Plan B options behind Stevenson are second-year tailbacks Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. That’s a serious risk for the Patriots if their stud running back ever goes down with an injury.

Advertisement

RB Ezekiel Elliott

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is only a couple of seasons removed from rushing for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s only 27 years old with enough juice in his legs to still chew up grass, especially as a secondary option.

His receiving numbers dipped with the arrival of Tony Pollard in Dallas, but he has shown throughout his NFL run that he’s versatile enough to be a viable pass-catcher, along with fulfilling his duties as a bruiser on the ground.

It’s a bad time to be a free agent with most of the NFL rosters already set. Yet, a prove-it opportunity in New England could prove beneficial for Elliott, who would undoubtedly create a strong one-two punch with Stevenson.

Advertisement

CB Marcus Peters

There is some uncertainty for the Patriots in the defensive backfield with second-year cornerback Jack Jones currently dealing with legal issues. If Jones ends up doing jail time, the team might have to consider other options at cornerback.

They still have Jalen Mills on the roster, and he could easily move back to playing as a corner. There’s also the option of going out and signing a veteran player like Marcus Peters to the roster.

The former All-Pro cornerback could fit nicely in a secondary role opposite of rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez, while Jonathan Jones continues to work predominantly in the slot.

Advertisement

Of course, the smarter and more cost-efficient move is promoting Marcus Jones as the starting slot corner and keeping Jonathan Jones on the outside.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

This is the biggest no-brainer signing on this list.

DeAndre Hopkins visited with the Patriots last week, and according to reports, everything went well. He even posed for an impromptu locker room selfie with Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon.

Update from inside the walls at Gillette Stadium…#Patriots LB Matthew Judon with DeAndre Hopkins. (IG: @deandrehopkins) pic.twitter.com/GTXCcIbczU — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 15, 2023

Despite all of the promising signs of a potential signing, pen still hasn’t been put to paper in an agreement between Hopkins and the Patriots. That could obviously change as we get closer to training camp in late July.

Hopkins could bring an element to the Patriots offense the team hasn’t seen since Randy Moss.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire