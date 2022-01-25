4 big moves that didn’t pan out for the Jets in 2021

The Jets spent lavishly in free agency last offseason, but most of the moves made by Joe Douglas didn’t accelerate the team’s rebuild.

The general manager’s biggest splashes didn’t help much in 2021. In some cases that was due to injury. In other cases, players simply didn’t perform as expected.

Let’s look at four big moves the Jets made in 2021 that didn’t pan out for the franchise.

Signing DE Carl Lawson

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Lawson had no impact on the Jets defense in 2021 because he never made it to the regular season. The edge rusher tore his Achilles months after signing a three-year, $45 million contract and missed the whole season. Unideal, but not anyone’s fault. Lawson can still come back in 2022 and be dominant, though it’s hard to know coming off a major injury.

Signing WR Corey Davis

(Bill Kostroun-AP)

The Jets signed Davis to be their top receiving threat, but he didn’t exactly play like a No. 1 when healthy. Davis drew plenty of looks from Zach Wilson before getting injured but finished fifth in targets and receptions and second in yards and touchdowns behind rookie Elijah Moore. He also dropped five passes. Health played a major role in Davis’ lack of production, but those numbers are not good enough given the contract he signed.

Tagging S Marcus Maye

(Zach Bolinger-AP)

The decision to place the franchise tag on Maye made sense last offseason, as it gave the Jets 1) more time to negotiate an extension, 2) another full year of evaluation in a new defense, and 3) the opportunity to trade him at the deadline for assets. None of those scenarios unfolded, though. Instead, Maye regressed before tearing his Achilles midway through the season. A DUI arrest that he didn’t initially disclose to the team also surfaced. If the Jets had let Maye walk instead of tagging him, they would have saved $10.6 million that they could have used elsewhere. Now they have a harder decision to make about a veteran coming off a serious injury.

Story continues

Trading for DE Shaq Lawson

(Matt Rourke-AP)

The Jets looked to replace one Lawson with another by trading a sixth-round pick to the Texans. But apart from a few nice plays, Shaq Lawson didn’t do much for the Jets. He tallied just one sack – which was actually two half-sacks – with one interception and five QB hits. The Jets released Lawson before the season ended.

[listicle id=676174]

1

1