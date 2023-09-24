4 Big 12 teams included in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a 4-0 start with their win over Cincinnati to open Big 12 play. It may not have earned any style points, but it was a solid 20-6 win. The defense continues to prove that they’re not the same unit that they were a year ago.

There weren’t a lot of surprises among teams ranked ahead of them on Saturday. So there weren’t a lot of changes in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. The Oklahoma Sooners stayed at No. 14 after their win.

Their Red River rivals, the Texas Longhorns moved into the top five after their statement win over the Baylor Bears. Ahead of the Horns in the top five are the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Florida State Seminoles.

The Buckeyes moved up one spot after their win over Notre Dame, taking No. 3 from Florida State, who needed overtime to beat Clemson.

Texas jumped ahead of USC, who outlasted a game Arizona State Sundevils squad. The Trojans dropped one spot to No. 6. Penn State comes in at No. 7 after their shutout win of Iowa. Pac-12 schools Washington, Oregon, and Utah round out the top 10.

Just in front of the Sooners are Alabama at No. 11, LSU at No. 12, and the Fighting Irish at No. 13.

After being the only teams in the top 25 a week ago, the Longhorns and the Sooners are joined by the two Kansas schools at the backend of the top 25. The Jayhawks come in at No. 24 after their win over BYU and the Wildcats re-enter the poll after their win over UCF.

This sets up a top 25 showdown between Texas and Kansas next week in Austin. The last time the Jayhawks made the trip to Austin, they upset the Horns in overtime. This year, Kansas appears to have a better defense to go along with an explosive offense led by Jalon Daniels.

Here’s a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4.

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Colorado, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Clemson, No. 25 UCLA

Others receiving votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

