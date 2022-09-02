4 best games from Texans TE O.J. Howard’s career

The Houston Texans made a move to bolster their tight end group with the signing of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard.

Howard, a former 2017 first-round pick from Alabama, never materialized as the dynamic tight end many thought he would be when he played for the Crimson Tide. Is it any wonder why Rob Gronkowski went to the Bucs other than to just win another Super Bowl with Tom Brady?

The 6-6, 251-pound tight end spent the offseason program and preseason with the Buffalo Bills, who did not retain him on their 53-man roster. However, general manager Nick Caserio believes the Texans could unlock Howard’s potential.

Here are four games from Howard’s career that suggest what he is capable of.

1. Oct. 22, 2017 at Buffalo Bills

The rookie hauled in six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns, giving a glimpse into the potential the former Alabama product could bring to the passing game. The Bucs would not overcome the Bills though, 30-27.

2. Sept. 16, 2018 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Nothing helps your stats like catching a 75-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick. Howard tallied three catches for 96 yards and a score in the 27-21 beating of the Eagles.

3. Nov. 4, 2018 at Carolina Panthers

Howard proved his worth in the red zone as he caught a 4-yard and a 3-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Panthers. However, Carolina got the best of Tampa Bay 42-28.

4. Sept. 24, 2018 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Howard produced a career-high six catches and 72 yards on eight targets, which were the second-most of his career. The Steelers were still able to come away from Raymond James Stadium with a win, 30-27.

