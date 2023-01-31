4 best games from DeMeco Ryans’ Houston Texans career

DeMeco Ryans coming back to coach the Houston Texans generates nostalgia for Clutch City sports fans.

However, it isn’t for lack of good reason. The former 2006 NFL Defensive Player of the Year had a productive 86-game tenure with the Texans through the 2011 season. Ryans earned two Pro Bowl nods at the end of the 2007 and 2009 campaigns.

Ryans wasn’t part of the great playoff runs of the 2010s, save for the first one in 2011. Nevertheless Ryans did his part to set the standard at linebacker that was carried on after he finished out his career with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-15.

Here are four games that were among the best in Ryans’ career in Houston.

4. Sept. 12, 2010 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There was no better way to inaugurate the 2010 campaign than to manhandle the Colts 34-24 at then-Reliant Stadium. Ryans generated 10 combined tackles (eight solo) and two pass breakups as the Texans struck first blood against Indianapolis.

3. Dec. 13, 2009 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

Ryans had 12 combined tackles (10 solo) to go along with three tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, and a pass breakup in the Texans’ 34-7 thrashing of the Seahawks at then-Reliant Stadium.

2. Oct. 21, 2007 vs. Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It is a shame the Texans lost 38-36, because Ryans did everything he could lead Houston to victory. The eventual Pro Bowler had 11 combined tackles, 1.0 sack, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

1. Dec. 3, 2006 at Oakland Raiders

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

It is crazy to think that Ryans played the best game of his career as a rookie, but the statistics show the Alabama product was all over the place. Ryans collected 15 combined tackles (14 solo), 1.0 sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception. This may have been the game that sealed in the minds of the awards voters that the Texans had the Defensive Rookie of the Year on their roster.

