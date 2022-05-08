4 best case scenarios for the Houston Texans’ 2022 schedule

The NFL schedule release is on May 12, which means the Houston Texans will finally know when and where they take on their opponents.

The who was determined at the conclusion of the 2021 schedule.

Scheduling can make a difference as to whether a team gets off to a fast start or not. Take for example 2020. The Texans played the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the previous year’s No. 1 seed in the AFC in the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Steel City, and then hosted the Minnesota Vikings at NRG Stadium, who were a playoff team the year prior. An 0-4 start was disappointing but understandable given the slate of opponents.

Here are four scenarios to the upcoming schedule that would benefit the Texans.

1. Getting cold weather teams in September

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Texans visit the Chicago Bears in 2022 as part of their “17th game.” They also go to Denver and East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York Giants). If the Texans — a dome team — could get those cold weather environments in September and October, it would take weather out of the equation.

2. Playing the Jacksonville Jaguars early

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing would help the morale more than to get an early division win. Trevor Lawrence will be in his second offensive system in as many seasons as a pro. Brandin Cooks historically goes off against the Jaguars. If Houston could have their Liberty White Out game against Jacksonville, who hasn’t beaten them at all since 2017, it could be a boon for the Texans.

3. Getting the NFC East in November

texans-davis-mills-touchdown-pass-nico-collins

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Dallas Cowboys petered out by November, and Washington had trouble getting going until the end of the year. The Philadelphia Eagles formed cohesion near the end of the year also.

If the Texans could get their NFC East schedule in late October through mid November, it would give them a chance to add a few wins — all three of them coming in the state of Texas.

4. The perfect four-game ender

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

If the Texans start Week 15 at the Miami Dolphins, play Week 16 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, play Week 17 at the Las Vegas Raiders, and then Week 18 at home against the Tennessee Titans — for the fourth straight year — it would give Houston warm weather and domes to finish the season on a high note.

