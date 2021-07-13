4 best bargain contracts for Chiefs in 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs have made some new additions to the roster since the Super Bowl LV loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ve assembled quite the talented roster for the 2021 season, but there are concerns about the team being a bit “top-heavy” in terms of their players and contracts. Chiefs GM Brett Veach has managed to add and keep some players at what should be considered below market value, based on the potential for contribution during the 2021 NFL season.

We recently took a look at Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ contract and discussed why it remains a massive bargain for the Chiefs. Besides Mahomes here are four of the best bargain contracts the Chiefs currently have on the books:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Salary: $3.384M The only player on offense who played more snaps than Patrick Mahomes in 2020 was LT Eric Fisher. Well, Fisher is no longer around, but the Chiefs traded to acquire the younger and cheaper Orlando Brown Jr., who will play left tackle in Kansas City. Expect Brown to play a boatload of snaps in Kansas City in 2021. Brown is on the final year of his rookie deal, which typically amounts to the more expensive years, but as a former third-round pick he's more than affordable. If performs as he's expected to there is no doubt that this will be one of the best deals for Kansas City during the 2021 NFL season.

DT Tershawn Wharton

Salary: $780K This one takes a little bit of projection, but I feel like he should be included anyway. Wharton appeared in just under 50% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps in 2020. If the team intends to use Chris Jones on the edge with more frequency, that means Wharton could see quite a few more opportunities to rush the passer from the interior. Sure, Wharton only had two sacks last season, but he should have more in 2021. He hit a bit of a wall early on in the year and then started to come on again in the middle of the season. If the second-year pro continues to improve, this could easily be one of the best contracts on the team.

DB Daniel Sorensen

Salary: $2.325 million A lot of people probably won't agree with me on this one and that's OK. Sorensen might not carry the appeal of a Tyrann Mathieu, but he's proven to be effective in the Chiefs' scheme and has a way of coming up clutch in the biggest of moments. Sorensen also plays very literally played the most combined defensive and special teams snaps of any player on the team last year with 1,049. The only player with more combined snaps came on offense, with Eric Fisher playing over 1,100. If Sorensen hits the same mark again in 2021, the Chiefs will be paying him just over $2,200 per snap.

C Austin Blythe

Salary: $990K Blythe isn't guaranteed a starting job in Kansas City, but as Chiefs fans learned last year, your offensive line is only as good as your best depth piece. Blythe can play center and both guard spots in a pinch and play at a high level. Kyle Long suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out through training camp, Blythe's presence could become all the more important. Depth or otherwise the price for Blythe is an absolute bargain, even if he doesn't play a single snap for the Chiefs beyond during practice. Our friends at Rams Wire felt the Rams could have re-signed him at the incredibly cheap price the Chiefs did. They chose not to, which is their loss and a big gain for Kansas City.

Potential bargains

RB Jerick McKinnon: $990K

WR Antonio Callaway: $920K

DB Will Parks: $990K

DB Devon Key: $660K

There are a number of players who are on the 90-man roster bubble in Kansas City. Some of those players could turn into quite the bargain based on their contract and potential contributions for the upcoming season. You'll find a few of those players above. [listicle id=94859]

