4 Bengals draft picks listed in 2023 draft’s top 100 selections

The praise continues to roll in for how the Cincinnati Bengals handled the 2023 NFL draft.

The latest strong reviews come by way of ESPN’s Matt Miller, who outlined the best 100 picks of the 259 selections made during the draft, factoring in things like draft slotting vs. pre-draft ranking, scheme fit and other details.

Of the Bengals’ eight picks in the draft, four slotted in Miller’s top 100, starting with fourth-round wideout Charlie Jones:

This pick got me excited when it happened. The Bengals are loaded at wide receiver, but Jones has an opportunity to be the team’s primary returner in 2023 while easing into a role with the wideouts. The salary cap dictates a decision will eventually have to be made about Tyler Boyd, and Jones could be the answer there.

And the three others to rank:

No. 65: DJ Turner

No. 72: Chase Brown

No. 88: Jordan Battle

It’s not a bad haul for the Bengals in this context. Half their draft class charts, plus first-rounder Myles Murphy will play a key role in the pass-rushing rotation right away and sixth-round punter Brad Robbins has a good chance at winning the starting job over the summer.

Duke Tobin and Co. within the Bengals front office walked the tightrope between finding possible long-term starters who can help on the field right away in a rotation, which is a theme that continues to help them earn rave reviews in the aftermath of the event.

