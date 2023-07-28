5 Bears who stood out on Day 3 of training camp

The Chicago Bears hit the practice field this week at Halas Hall for their first workouts of training camp, and it’s been an eventful start to the summer.

The third day of Bears training camp slowed down the intensity in favor of a light practice period, but certain players continued their strong start to camp, and others flashed for the first time.

Here are the five players that stood out the most on Day 3 of Bears training camp.

QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields has been a force of nature in the beginning week of camp and the quarterback is showing no signs of slowing down. Fields dominated the 1-on-1 portion of practice, reportedly demonstrating great touch and ball placement in those drills.

DJ Moore over Jaylon Johnson. Absolute strike from Justin Fields. Then Fields hit Cole Kmet on a nice corner route with Jaquan Brisker in coverage. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 28, 2023

Fields has made some bold promises for the upcoming season — including breaking the 4,000-yard passing streak — and through the third day of camp, Fields seems well on his way to upholding them.

CB Jaylon Johnson

Despite an ongoing contract dispute that could put his Bears tenure in jeopardy past this year, Jaylon Johnson isn’t letting it distract him in the opening week of training camp. Johnson rattled the seemingly unstoppable duo of Fields and Moore and put a lid on the game-breaking speed of Velus Jones Jr. on Friday, swatting away multiple passes from Fields.

Here’s the rundown from NBC Sports Chicago:

Johnson drew DJ Moore in 1-on-1s, tailed the WR1 well and forced an incompletion. We’ve seen Moore and Justin Fields connect so many times in the early stages of training camp that this incompletion felt more notable than the others. The second came on one of the rare deep balls attempted on Friday. The Bears dialed up curls and crossers seemingly all afternoon, but on this occasion Johnson drew Velus Jones Jr. on a go route. Jones Jr. appeared to have a step on Johnson and had an opportunity to make a big catch, but Johnson leapt in the air and swatted the ball away while fully extended.

Johnson remains confident that a deal will be worked out and making plays against the Bears’ star quarterback certainly helps his case.

WR Chase Claypool

Yes, we’re going to pull your attention away from the visual stimuli that is wide receiver D.J. Moore pulling in perfectly thrown deep balls from Fields to one of the other starting receivers on the roster: Chase Claypool. Claypool had a strong one-on-one drill today, beating rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson multiple times to make some impressive catches.

Chase Claypool with an athletic cut to separate and beat a defender in one-on-one drills. He’s going to be an interesting player to watch during camp. A strong early showing. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 28, 2023

Claypool has been overlooked somewhat after his slow start to his Bears career and the arrival of Moore. But the former Steelers receiver has great potential to create problems in opposing secondaries. Overall, a good start to his opening week of camp.

The offense has stepped on the necks of the defensive units in the first few days of camp, but the defense finally got one up on the offense. After actually getting pressured in the pocket (which will be addressed later), Fields adjusted his arm angle to flick a pass over the middle, which was intercepted by linebacker T.J. Edwards, who hauled it in with one hand.

In 11-on-11, Justin Fields tried to find space in the pocket. He had to change his arm angle for a pass over the middle that was picked off by T.J. Edwards. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) July 28, 2023

With the interception, Edwards has the honor of being the first player to pick off Fields all camp. A triumphant moment for the defense and head coach Matt Eberflus.

DL Terrell Lewis

Who was the pass-rusher who pressured Fields into throwing the aforementioned interception? Well, to spectators at Halas Hall, the player’s #52 jersey might have them think Chicago made a last-minute trade for former Bear Khalil Mack. No, it wasn’t the Return of the Mack; it was defensive end Terrell Lewis, a very-late addition to the practice squad last year.

Justin Fields was just intercepted by TJ Edwards. Terell Lewis had good pressure on the right side and probably would've sacked Fields if this were a game. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 28, 2023

It’s long been obvious the Bears’ biggest need is a solid pass rusher, when DeMarcus Walker, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson are the team’s top choices for the role. Players further down the depth chart have a great opportunity to prove themselves to coaches that they can play on Sunday, and Smith is the first to make such an impression.

