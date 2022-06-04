4 Bears rookies who could crack the starting lineup in 2022

During his introductory press conference, Bears general manager Ryan Poles made it clear his intent is to build through the draft. And he started doing just that in the 2022 NFL draft.

Poles turned five draft selections into 11, which included several developmental players who show plenty of promise.

While Poles didn’t have a first-round selection — and had just three selections in the first four rounds — he found some potential impact players in the draft. Including some who are expected to start immediately as rookies.

There are four different Bears from this recent 2022 draft class who should crack the starting lineup this season. Let’s take a look:

CB Kyler Gordon

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

This is an easy one considering the Bears used their top draft pick to address a glaring hole at cornerback with Kyler Gordon, who’s expected to start immediately as a rookie. Gordon is a versatile defensive back who has experience playing inside and outside. But the Bears confirmed that Gordon will start on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson, which should make things easier on the rookie. Whether Gordon remains on the outside or is kicked inside remains to be seen. Gordon has been lighting it up during the offseason program, including nabbing several interceptions, while working with the first-team defense.

S Jaquan Brisker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

This one doesn’t come as much of a surprise either. Second-round pick Jaquan Brisker is expected to start immediately at strong safety for the Bears. Brisker, a versatile defensive back, has been impressing throughout Chicago’s offseason program, especially when it comes to forcing turnovers. Brisker addresses a huge hole at safety for the Bears, who had one of the worst secondaries in the league. Brisker’s versatility gives Eddie Jackson an opportunity to play more deep safety, where the hope is he can get back to his playmaking ways that made him one of the NFL’s best a few years ago.

Story continues

WR Velus Jones Jr.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears drafted just one wide receiver in the NFL draft with third-round selection Velus Jones Jr., who has an opportunity to contribute immediately as a rookie. Jones has been impressing early during the offseason program, where he’s been utilized in different roles and showing off his 4.31 speed and run-after-the-catch ability. When it comes to locking down a starting role, Jones has the advantage of Darnell Mooney being the only proven wideout on the roster. Mooney and Byron Pringle figure to be Chicago’s top two options, but Jones has a good chance of starting the season as a starter.

P Trenton Gill

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This is an easy one considering seventh-round rookie Trenton Gill is the only punter on the roster after Ryan Winslow was waived last month. The Bears let long-time punter Pat O’Donnell walk in free agency, where he eventually signed with the rival Green Bay Packers. Outside of O’Donnell, Chicago’s special teams remains constant with kicker Cairo Santos and long snapper Patrick Scales. Barring some unforeseen circumstance or struggles from Gill during training camp, it’s safe to assume he’ll be the guy heading into the 2022 season.

[listicle id=508366]

[listicle id=508233]

1

1

1

1