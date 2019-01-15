4 Bears make Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team for 2018 originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The NFL season honors are starting to roll in for 2018, and the Bears are well represented.

They already had five players voted as Pro Bowl starters, and four of those same Bears were recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America on their All-NFL team.

The Chicago Bears placed a league-high four players on the 2018 All-NFL team, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). The Bears placed CB Kyle Fuller, OLB Khalil Mack and S Eddie Jackson on the defense & PR Tarik Cohen on special teams. — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 15, 2019

Khalil Mack, Kyle Fuller, Eddie Jackson and Tarik Cohen marked the most players from any franchise to make this year's team. Akiem Hicks was the one Pro Bowler who did not appear on the PFWA list.

The All-NFL team featured only two defensive tackles - Aaron Donald from the Los Angeles Rams and Fletcher Cox from the Philadelphia Eagles - while the Pro Bowl included all three.

No additional Bears were recognized on the PFWA All-NFC team.

This marked Mack's third appearance on the All-NFL team, while it was the first appearances for Fuller, Jackson and Cohen.

