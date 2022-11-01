4 Bears players that GM Ryan Poles could still trade before deadline

The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade sending star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks.

It was the second move that general manager Ryan Poles made before the trade deadline. Just last week, the Bears dealt defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reported that Poles might not be done in the trade market just yet.

With that said, here are four other Bears players that Poles could still trade before Tuesday’s deadline at 3 p.m. CT.

RB David Montgomery

Running back David Montgomery has been the most consistent player on offense for the Bears since he was drafted in 2019. Montgomery has proven to be an all-around back, and there are surely some contending teams in need of running back help. But that all depends on whether Montgomery factor into Chicago’s future plays, as Poles could re-sign Montgomery to a team-friendly deal in the offseason. Khalil Herbert has been the more effective running back this season, but he lacks the blocking ability that Montgomery possesses — and that will be key in protecting Fields through the rest of this season.

S Eddie Jackson

Safety Eddie Jackson has experienced a reemergence for the Bears in his first year under Matt Eberflus, where he’s gotten back to his playmaking ways. Jackson recorded his fourth interception of the season on Sunday, which is tied for the most in the NFL. With the addition of rookie Jaquan Brisker, Jackson has been able to play centerfield and do what he did best early in his career. There could be a contender interested in trading for a playmaking safety. But given Jackson’s hefty salary, the return might not be great — depending on how much of Jackson’s contract Chicago would take on.

RG Teven Jenkins

Teven Jenkins has arguably been the Bears’ best offensive lineman this season, and he’s found new life at right guard. But it was certainly an eventful summer for Jenkins, which included being sidelined with an injury, trade rumors and a position switch. But Jenkins is showing he has the potential to become a franchise piece along the offensive line, with his intensity and production both in run blocking and pass protection. Still, it’s hard not to wonder if his impressive play could have contending teams come calling for his services. But the hope is, with Justin Fields’ development, Poles doesn’t trade away the best offensive lineman among an underwhelming group.

RT Riley Reiff

Offensive tackle Riley Reiff hasn’t seen the field much this season. In fact, he made his first start Sunday at right tackle in place of an injured Larry Borom, who was in concussion protocol. Still, Reiff is a veteran tackle with a lot a reps under his belt, and there are surely some contending teams that are looking for some offensive line help. But, with the Bears already thin at offensive line, it’s hard to see Poles trading a veteran presence at tackle when protecting Fields is already a huge concern.

