4 Bears players who could be on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2021

NFL Network is preparing to reveal its annual Top 100 Players list, which premieres this Sunday. The three-night event will air Sunday, Aug. 15-Saturday, Aug. 28 with three, one-hour episodes staring at 3 p.m. CT.

The Top 100 list is voted on by the players, and it always causes some controversy, whether it’s regarding players ranked too high or too low or even players that get snubbed, as is true every year.

But before the premiere, we’re taking a look at four Bears players who could earn a spot on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2021.

ILB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith is coming off a breakout season, where he proved to be one of the NFL's best linebackers, even if he didn't always get the recognition. Smith tallied a career-high 139 tackles, including 98 solo tackles, six quarterback hits, four sacks, seven pass defenses, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His 18 tackles-for-loss also led all inside linebackers and ranked second in the NFL to outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Smith also totaled 42 run-stop tackle wins. As Smith enters a contract year, he's poised to anchor this Bears defense for years to come. If Smith doesn't make this list, there's a problem.

WR Allen Robinson

What wide receiver Allen Robinson has managed to accomplish over the few years in Chicago has been nothing short of remarkable considering the poor quarterback play. While the Bears offense was dormant for most of last season, Robinson thrived despite that. Robinson had 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns, which marked his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. There's no denying Robinson is one of the best receivers in the league, which makes it hard to swallow that Robinson's time in Chicago is likely coming to an end after this season after GM Ryan Pace failed to lock him down to a long-term extension. Last year, Robinson landed at No. 93 on the Top 100 list. Not only should he make the list again, he should be much higher this time around.

OLB Khalil Mack

Even when Khalil Mack isn't dominating the box score, he's making a contribution on defense which makes him one of the NFL's most feared defenders. Last season, Mack had 47 total tackles, nine sacks, 13 quarterback hits, 16 hurries, three forced fumbles, three passes defensed, one interception and one safety. Mack, who was voted to the All-Pro second team, was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded edge rusher with a 92.3. Oh, and by the way, he managed that while battling injuries throughout the year, but he never missed a game. If Mack can stay healthy, he can return to his 2018 dominance under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Last year, Mack landed at No. 19 on the Top 100 list.

KR Cordarrelle Patterson (now with Falcons)

Usually, it's your previous season's resume that determines your status on the Top 100 list, which is why we're going with Cordarrelle Patterson, even though he's now with the Falcons. During his two years with the Bears, Patterson reignited the excitement of the return game in Chicago, where he was the best kick returner in the NFL. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown against the Vikings in Week 10, which tied him for the most kick returns of all-time with eight. He averaged 29.9 yards per return and garnered a 89.4, the highest PFF grade among returners. For the second straight season, Patterson was also voted first-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl. Safe to say, the Bears are going to miss Patterson's contributions on special teams, not just as a returner but also as a gunner. [listicle id=477570]

