4 beach towns to hit this fall once the crowds are gone: Carolinas, California, Oregon

Families can enjoy all sorts of aquatic recreational in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Beach towns offer a laid-back vibe, cool ocean breezes, fun family activities and many have emerging foodie scenes. Plus, you can enjoy socially distanced fun and breathe in fresh air.

The problem: Everyone else has the same idea in summer, leading to peak prices and crowds.

For a more relaxed experience and with sparser crowds, consider planning a getaway for September or early October. Once the summer crowd disperses, hotel and vacation rental prices dip. But you can still enjoy pleasant weather with less competition for a spot on the beach.

Here are four American beach towns to consider after the summer visitors disperse.

Bluffton, South Carolina

A quintessential Southern town, Bluffton is located along the May River and this charming area offers beautiful family-friendly beaches and a coastline ideal for recreational water activities. Bluffton is under an hour's drive from Savannah, Georgia, and a short 15-minute drive to Hilton Head Island.

During September and October crowds wane, and so does the Southern heat. After Labor Day, enjoy water-based activities without the summer high temperatures. Enjoy paddle boarding, tubing or kayaking, or plan a boat ride to the beaches of Daufuskie Island. As fall foliage emerges, visitors can hike through the town’s many Spanish-moss-lined trails to leaf-peep.

Accessible only by passenger ferry, Daufuskie Island is a fun side trip from Bluffton.

Within Bluffton is Montage Palmetto Bluff, a resort nestled on 20,000 acres of conservation land that offers guests complimentary bikes to explore trails. The resort also has a "porching" hour at the inn, where guests enjoy drinks and snacks while taking in the fall views. The resort has several onsite restaurants, but be sure try other dining spots like Bluffton BBQ, the Bluffton Room and the Bluffton Oyster Factory.

San Diego

Surfers set out in search of waves in San Diego.

If you’re looking for a coastal destination with ideal weather, beautiful beaches, a thriving culinary scene and enriching family-friendly attractions, put San Diego on your travel list.

Plan to spend most of your time outside enjoying the city’s 70 miles of coastline and beaches and exploring this popular destination. Crowds thin after the summer rush. The destination is a great pick as you can blend laid-back beach days with more active visits to local attractions.

The young and the young at heart will enjoy exploring SeaWorld with interactive exhibits and live-action shows, as well as world-famous San Diego Zoo, which showcases more than 3,500 endangered and rare animals. The zoo has a complimentary bus system, which makes a visit easier with youngsters. About 45 minutes from the San Diego Zoo’s downtown location, you’ll find San Diego Zoo Safari Park, a sprawling 1,800-acre wildlife sanctuary 3,000 animals call home. African and Asian animals wander and thrive in the open space.

It can take a full day to fly to Australia – when the borders are open, that is – but the safari park offers a close-up look at animal life there. You can stroll Walkabout Australia’s outback road, where you are transported Down Under and you will see kangaroos, wallabies and other native Australian animals. The real star of this experience are the platypuses, and Safari Park boasts the only two in the U.S. The dark exhibit allows you to catch a glimpse of platypuses swimming and frolicking in their Australian-inspired habitat.

When the sun goes down, be sure to plan dinner in the Gaslamp Quarter or Old Town San Diego, or consider a dinner cruise through City Cruises San Diego that features a sit-down dinner where you can capture starlit views of sights like the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

Plan to stay at Kona Kai Resort & Spa which boasts breathtaking views of San Diego Bay, a private beach, two pools and Vessel, a full-service restaurant with panoramic views of the marina. The resort is centrally located on Shelter Island, a perfect home base for discovering all things in San Diego.

Atlantic Beach, North Carolina

Enjoy waterfront sunsets in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.

What’s great about North Carolina is its drivability from so many states. Atlantic Beach, situated on a beautiful barrier island bordered by the Atlantic Ocean and Bogue Sound, boasts an abundance of public beaches to enjoy.

The town is family-friendly and gets even better after Labor Day. Plan an afternoon at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, or plan a day at Fort Macon State Park, which has a coastal education center and shoreline for swimming and beachcombing.

After enjoying the beach, try delicious in-town dining spots like Full Moon Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant, Table 9 Seafood & Steaks and Amos Mosquito’s Restaurant & Bar.

On the first weekend in October, partake in fun and learn about North Carolina's seafood industry at the North Carolina Seafood Festival in downtown Morehead City, just a bridge or boat ride away. What’s more, Atlantic Beach is just 15 minutes from the charming town of Beaufort, home to a downtown scene lined with shops, galleries and eclectic restaurants.

Though Atlantic Beach is a place where rental homes reign over hotels, the DoubleTree by Hilton is a great choice: It's right on the ocean with a 300-foot pier and an indoor and outdoor pool.

Lincoln City, Oregon

Beachcombers explore the pristine coastline in Lincoln City, Oregon.

The Pacific Northwest is undeniably gorgeous, and Lincoln City is a coastal Oregon town that lives up the hype. Lincoln City is home to 7 miles of pristine, walkable beaches and offers all types of lodging, including cozy bed and breakfasts, waterfront camping and amenity-filled resorts. This destination could easily complement a trip to Northern California, Idaho, Washington state or other areas in Oregon, such as Portland.

Unique to the town is the Finders Keepers program, where more than 3,000 glass orbs are placed across Lincoln City’s shoreline, all made by local artisans. Beachgoers are welcome to treasure-hunt and keep what they find .The event happens several times a year, and in the fall, Finders Keepers arrives the weekend of Sept. 15-18.

There are many places in the area where visitors can stay active including kayaking in Devils Lake, paddle-boarding in Siletz Bay and hiking at Drift Creek Falls, which features a 240-foot suspension bridge. Beyond the beach, meander through The Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy and enjoy dinner at Kyllo's Seafood Grill.

