4 backup big men Sixers should take a look at on the buyout market

The Philadelphia 76ers made their move at the deadline when they moved Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team deal that netted them Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that also brought Philadelphia below the luxury tax line.

The move gives the Sixers another able perimeter defender, but it also doesn’t fix their issue of a backup center.

At the moment, Philadelphia is relying on their duo of Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed who are both serviceable, but they aren’t necessarily solutions. Harrell is very good on the offensive end and he brings a ton of energy, but he struggles rebounding and defending against bigger centers while Reed is a solid defender, but he fouls a ton and doesn’t offer much in the way of offense.

Therefore, it’s time for the Sixers to turn to the buyout market, which president Daryl Morey says they’ll be active in. There are four possible options for Philadelphia and they are:

Dewayne Dedmon

After spending his season with the Miami Heat, Dedmon was sent to the San Antonio Spurs and he seems destined to be bought out. The veteran out of USC stands at 7 feet tall and offers size for the Sixers off the bench. He can also hit the occasional 3-pointer trailing in transition which is always good next to James Harden.

Serge Ibaka

After being sent to the Indiana Pacers, there is no chance Ibaka stays there. The veteran wants a chance at another ring and the Pacers will likely buy him out in which case the Sixers should be in on him. He isn’t the same rim protector he once was in his heyday, but he still makes defenders think twice about going to the rim. He can also shoot a little bit as well.

Nerlens Noel

There is not much reason for the Pistons to keep Noel. Unless, they want him to be a veteran mentor for their younger guys, but if the James Wiseman trade doesn’t fall through, then he’ll be behind Wiseman, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Stewart on the depth chart. There isn’t a reason for him to stay and if he does get bought out, he would be a perfect addition as somebody who blocks shots and catches lobs at the rim.

Boban Marjanovic

You want size? You’ve got it in Marjanovic. The gentle giant has only played in 17 games for the Rockets and he could be a possible buyout option for Houston. While with the Sixers in 2019, Marjanovic averaged 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds off the bench behind Joel Embiid and he would give the Sixers everything he needs for that bench unit.

