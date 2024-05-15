4 Aurora Knocks off #2 Mt. Vernon to Claim Class 4 District 11 Championship

SENECA, MO — 2-seeded Mt. Vernon and 4-seeded Aurora squared off in the Class 4 District 11 Championship game with the Houn Dawgs taking the win, 14-11.

Aurora took an early 4-0 lead until Mt. Vernon scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 4th.

The Houn Dawgs responded with a 9-run 5th inning to take the 13-6 lead and never looked back,

Sean Creasey had a big day at the plate for Aurora going 3-for-4 with 4 RBI’s. Max Holland pitched in 3 RBI’s of his own.

Casen Brown, Heath Hoffman and Matthew Cutbirth all added an RBI. Carsen Gilliam finished with 2 RBI’s.

Earning the win was Creasey pitched 5 innings.

Braden Dodson and Sean Raucher had big day for Mt. Vernon as they combined for 5 RBI’s.

Aurora now advances to the Class 4 Sectionals Round where they will face the District 12 champion.

