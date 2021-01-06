4 assistants GM Nick Caserio could target as the Texans’ new coach

The Houston Texans have decided to stick with the “Patriot Way” as they hired Nick Caserio as their fifth general manager in franchise history.

Caserio was with the New England Patriots organization from 2001-20, including the past 13 seasons with as the team’s director of player personnel. With the Texans settling on their man, here are four assistant coaches he could consider to take over as the team’s fourth coach in team history.

1. Patrick Graham

The New York Giants defensive coordinator from 2009-15 as a defensive assistant, including the linebackers coach during the 2014 season when the club won its first of three Super Bowls over the next five seasons. Graham is also the assistant head coach for the Giants, not just the defensive coordinator under coach Joe Judge. The Giants finished 6-10, but finished as the 12th-best defense in the league.

2. Josh McDaniels

McDaniels' record as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator from 2005-08, and then the 2011 playoff run to now speaks for itself. The big questions are: was Tom Brady actually the secret to his success, and how good could a coach actually be if he needed to spy on the 1-6 San Francisco 49ers' practices?

3. Matt Eberflus

texans-seek-interview-colts-matt-eberflus-coach

Eberflus is a distant cousin of the Bill Belichick coaching tree. From 2009-10, he was a linebackers coach under Eric Mangini, who was a former New England Patriots defensive assistant from the first Super Bowl era. Eberflus followed defensive coordinator Rob Ryan to the Dallas Cowboys, and stayed with the franchise after Ryan's two-season stint. The Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator was already hired in 2018 before Josh McDaniels jilted the Colts at the altar. Eberflus honored his commitment to Indianapolis and stayed on after Frank Reich was hired as a replacement.

4. Brian Daboll

The Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator has been key in the development of quarterback Josh Allen. Daboll's Patriots connection is as a defensive coaching assistant from 2000-01 and then receivers coach from 2002-06. Daboll returned to the franchise from 2013-16 as an offensive assistant and then tight ends coach for the last three seasons. Caserio would be doing his new franchise a favor in hiring a dynamic offensive-minded coach to maximize Deshaun Watson's potential. He would also be helping an old friend out in New England by weakening an AFC East foe.