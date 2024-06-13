4 Arsenal players make Premier League Fan Team of the Season

Four Arsenal players have made the Premier League’s official Fan Team of the Season, following a vote from supporters.

Arsenal’s Ben White celebrates after scoring their fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 23, 2024. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Premier League have confirmed their Fan Team of the Season for 2023/24, with four Arsenal players featuring in the side.

Arsenal’s involvement was entirely defensive, with goalkeeper David Raya, right-back Ben White, and centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes all making the side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold completed the defence as Liverpool’s only inclusion, with Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins making the side as well.

The remainder of the team was composed of Manchester City players, with Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland all selected.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Erling Haaland of Manchester City is challenged by William Saliba of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on March 31, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In their article on the selections, the Premier League highlighted Raya’s Golden Glove award and 16 clean sheets.

Those clean sheets were also the primary reason for White, Saliba, and Gabriel’s inclusions, with the Premier League also highlighting White’s attacking runs down the right, Saliba’s calmness and availability, and Gabriel’s dominance in duels and set-piece threat.

White, Saliba, and Gabriel had also made Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Season, along with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, though Raya missed out for Jordan Pickford.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 23, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Just like the Fan Team of the Season, Garth Crooks of the BBC also selected four Gunners in his side. You can read about that here.