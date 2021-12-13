4 areas where Texans QB Davis Mills improved in start against the Seahawks

The Houston Texans went back to the rookie in their Week 14 encounter with the Seattle Seahawks.

Looking at the scoreboard, it didn’t pay off as the Seahawks prevailed 33-13 and dropping Houston to 2-11 on the season.

However, there were some promising aspects to Mills’ play. The third-rounder from Stanford appeared to use the past four weeks with Tyrod Taylor under center to find areas to improve and take it to the playing field.

Mills completed 33 passes on 49 attempts for 331 yards and a touchdown, and didn’t commit a single turnover.

Here are four areas where Mills showed some improvement despite the loss to Seattle.

1. Ball distribution

Mills did a better job of spreading the ball around. Naturally, one would want to hit Brandin Cooks as often as possible, and Mills did to the tune of eight catches for 101 yards. However, Mills also connected with nine other receivers. To compare it to good quarterback play, the guy on the side, Russell Wilson, also threw to 10 different receivers in Week 14.

2. Going downfield

Mills did have a 6.8 yards per pass attempt, which would be outstanding in 1989. However, even though Mills didn’t have big plays, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. The third-rounder from Stanford chucked passes downfield. The connections just weren’t there, or they were called back due to penalty.

3. Taking sacks

The Seahawks defense wasn’t exactly lighting it up in the sacks department as they only had 19 coming into Week 14, tied for the second-fewest in the league. However, the Texans’ offensive line has been dysfunctional for most of the season. Mills didn’t succumb to the pressure and was dropped just two times. In Mills’ last full start in Week 8, he took five against the Los Angeles Rams.

4. Staying consistent

Believe it or not, but Houston had but just one three-and-out the entire game. Mills was doing a good job of keeping Houston ahead of the chains. The best example of how he didn’t let the drive affect him was in the second quarter with 13:06 until halftime. Houston faced a second-and-16 from their own 30-yard line, but Mills found Cooks for 15, and then Rex Burkhead kept the drive alive by converting the ensuing third-and-1. The only chance Houston has is to erase their mistakes, and Mills’ consistency allows them to meet this objective.

