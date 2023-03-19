4 Alabama players selected in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

March Madness may be at the forefront of sports fans’ minds, but don’t let it distract you from the fact that the 2023 NFL draft is roughly one month away. Nearly 10 former Alabama players are expected to be selected, with up to five of them being in the first round.

Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young could be the first overall pick, but is practically guaranteed, at the very least, to be selected within the top five.

Outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is also not expected to wait very long to hear his name called.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire revealed his latest first-round mock for the 2023 draft and four Crimson Tide stars are selected.

Bryce Young (QB)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The pick: No. 2

The team: Houston Texans

Conn’s take: A lot has been made about the size of quarterback Bryce Young, but he can still sling the ball around the field. He joins the Houston Texans, who are led by former Tide linebacker Demeco Ryans and gives the team its quarterback of the future in the first of two Day 1 selections.

Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE/OLB)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The pick: No. 5

The team: Seattle Seahawks

Conn’s take: After watching the top four teams select quarterbacks of the future, everything is on the table for the Seattle Seahawks. Using the pick it received in the Russell Wilson trade, the team can take the best pass rusher in the draft, Will Anderson. It bolsters the front seven with his selection.

Brian Branch (DB)

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The pick: No. 28

The team: Cincinnati Bengals

Conn’s take: The Cincinnati Bengals lost both starting safeties, Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates, in free agency. They get a dynamic player, Branch. He can play near the line of scrimmage or drop back into coverage. He gives the Bengals some position flexibility.

Jahmyr Gibbs (RB)

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The pick: No. 30

The team: Philadelphia Eagles

Conn’s take: The Eagles went defense with their first pick and on their second pick of the opening round they add to the offense with Gibbs. He is a dynamic weapon as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire